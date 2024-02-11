Scissors, teeth used in NW Portland attack; man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 42-year-old man faces numerous charges, including a bias crime, after allegedly setting clothes on fire, cutting a man with a pair of scissors and then biting him while slinging racial slurs after possibly chasing a bi-racial couple immediately before the Saturday afternoon incident in Northwest Portland.

Corey A. Nesenson was quickly arrested by police when they arrived in the area of NW 6th and Glisan. Officials said Nesenson spit on one of the officers when they showed up around 1:45 p.m.

The man who was bit and cut by the scissors will recover. Officials are still looking for the couple that may have been chased right before the attack.

Nesenson was booked on felonies for assault and a bias crime. He also faces aggravated harassment, reckless burning and 4th-degree assault.

The investigation is open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland police about case 24-33521.

