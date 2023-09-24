Scituate man arrested in Kingston after Boston armed carjacking, police pursuit on Route 3

Police say this BMW was involved in a carjacking in Boston on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. It crashed in Kingston after a police pursuit and the driver, a Scituate man, was arrested.

KINGSTON − State Police say they arrested a Scituate man after an armed carjacking in Boston led to a police pursuit on Route 3 before the BMW troopers were pursuing crashed into a stone wall in Kingston.

The carjacking occurred near 19 Boston St. shortly after 8:05 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles at the scene were damaged, police said. The carjacking victim suffered minor injuries.

State Police said they received an alert from Boston police about a black BMW X5 sport utility vehicle that was wanted in connection with the carjacking and that the SUV's last known location was at the Interstate 93 and Route 3 interchange.

At about the same time, a driver called the Norwell State Police Barracks to report a vehicle driven erratically on Route 3 south. State Police said that vehicle matched the description of the BMW involved in the carjacking.

State Police saw the vehicle on Route 3 south in Duxbury, near the North Street overpass, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Officials said troopers tried to stop the BMW, but that the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The troopers pursued the SUV.

The driver took Exit 18 onto Main Street in Kingston and crashed into a stone wall near Landing Road, State Police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Troopers arrested the driver, who was identified as 34-year-old Scituate man. EMTs took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth to be evaluated for potential injuries.

State Police said troopers found a knife in plain sight inside the BMW at the crash scene.

WCVB contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Scituate man, 34, arrested after carjacking, Kingston crash