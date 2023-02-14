Scituate school committee member resigns after being arrested for larceny, identity fraud

SCITUATE − A school committee member has resigned after police say he confessed to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his wife's 77-year-old aunt.

Michael Long, 38, was arraigned Friday in Hingham District Court on charges of identity fraud, larceny over $250 from someone over 60 years old, forgery and uttering a false document. Long entered a plea of not guilty and was released on without bail and has been ordered to stay away from the victim. He is due back in court March 22.

On Monday, Scituate School Committee Chair Nicole Brandolini said Long had resigned.

"We want to thank Mr. Long for his service to the community and the district," Brandolini said in an email to parents and staff. "We will work appropriately with the town in filling this seat vacancy."

Michael Long of the Scituate School Committee.

Court documents say Long took at least $36,431 from two bank accounts belonging to his wife's 77-year-old aunt between last July and Jan. 25. Long, his wife and their three children live with the aunt at her home in Scituate, detective James Donovan wrote in a police report.

When the victim reported possible bank fraud to police on Jan. 31, an interview was scheduled for the following day. The report says that Long arrived unannounced to the interview and told Donovan he was there for "moral support." Donovan directed Long to wait in the lobby while the aunt was interviewed privately.

Two weeks later, Donovan called Long to the Scituate Police Department, where the detective wrote "Michael Long confessed to stealing money out of (the victim's_ bank accounts without her knowledge or consent," the report says. Long was searched and found to be in possession of a blank check in the victim's name. When asked why he had the check, Long said "he didn't know," the report says.

A police report on file in Hingham District Court describes the victim as "of sound mind," "articulate" and in command of an "impressive memory." She told interviewers that she taught math for 40 years in New York and considers herself good with numbers and finance. She said that no friends or family members were authorized to use her bank information without her knowledge.

When asked if anyone has access to her debit cards, she said that "more than likely Michael and Julia do." She said that she had given them her PIN number to withdraw cash for errands. At a subsequent interview on Feb. 8, she told police that she had not had physical possession of her debit card since July 14, 2022.

Financial records showed that one of the debit cards was charged $833 on Dec. 5 at McBrien's Diagnostic Repair in Scituate for four new tires. The report says that the work was completed on a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica belonging to Long, and that Long signed the aunt's name on the receipt.

The victim receives two direct deposits into her bank accounts at the middle and end of every month, one from her teacher's pension and the other from social security. Donovan's report notes a pattern of multiple large withdrawals immediately following each deposit.

On Feb. 2, an Hingham Institute for Savings manager provided police with ATM video footage and time sheets recording each withdrawal completed with the debit card. At the time of the transactions, video footage shows a male matching Long's description withdraw cash, enter the bank and appear to deposit the money into his own account, court documents say.

Police say that Long identified himself as the man in the ATM surveillance footage and admitted to using the stolen money to pay off credit card debt and purchase new tires.

A product manager at FIS Global, Long has served on the Scituate School Committee for 11 years. He won a fourth consecutive term in 2021. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

