Scituate schools closed on Tuesday due to widespread power outages

Scituate schools will be closed on Tuesday, December 19th due to widespread power outages during Monday’s storm.

The district posted on its website on Monday afternoon that all school buildings will be closed for all activities and events effective on Monday, December 18th.

All after-school activities are canceled on Monday, December 18, and Tuesday, December 19.

Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts are without power Monday as a strong storm lashed the region with wind-driven rain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

