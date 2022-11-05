Scobie Ward Just Bought 22% More Shares In Task Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK)

Task Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Scobie Ward recently bought a whopping AU$1.7m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.42. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Task Group Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Scobie Ward is the biggest insider purchase of Task Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.30. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.16m shares worth AU$2.1m. But insiders sold 776.00k shares worth AU$325k. In total, Task Group Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.41. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Task Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Task Group Holdings insiders own about AU$48m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Task Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Task Group Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Task Group Holdings. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Task Group Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

