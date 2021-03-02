Scoop: Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale launches super PAC ahead of 2022 midterms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lachlan Markay
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has founded a new super PAC and sister advocacy group, public records show.

Why it matters: The groups will allow Parscale himself to back candidates aligned with Donald Trump ahead of the 2022 midterms. They could also be used to deploy his new political data firm and harvest vital voter information for other clients.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Parscale's formations of American Greatness PAC and the nonprofit American Greatness Fund coincide with his return to Trump's inner circle as the former president plots his future political strategy.

What's new: Parscale incorporated the American Greatness Fund in Delaware on Feb. 24, according to documents filed with the state.

  • American Greatness PAC had filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission about two weeks earlier.

  • Neither appears to be active yet. Parscale previewed the PAC last month, tweeting a video with pro-Trump messaging that ended with the committee's logo.

Between the lines: It's not clear how involved Trump or his political team is with the new entities.

  • A Trump spokesperson referred questions about American Greatness to Parscale, who did not respond to multiple inquiries.

  • When the American Greatness Fund's website went live early last month, the image file bearing the group's logo was titled "Office of 45 Logo Image."

  • The file name was changed after Axios began inquiring about the group.

The big picture: Parscale's new groups were formed as Trump games out his political plans.

  • His inner circle huddled at Mar-a-Lago last week, Politico reported.

  • Another former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has been tapped to lead a new super PAC aligned with the former president's political priorities.

  • Parscale, whose relationship with Trump has improved since he publicly criticized the former president in December, also attended the meeting. It's not clear whether his American Greatness groups are components of any future Trump efforts.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Scoop: Trump had to be talked out of an early endorsement in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race

    Donald Trump had to be talked out of making an early endorsement in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race, a sign of his eagerness to reengage politically, people familiar with the conversations tell Axios.What we're hearing: The former president discussed endorsing former state GOP chair Jane Timken last week during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, but top advisers — including Donald Trump Jr. — urged him to wait.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“It’s way too early to make endorsement decisions in many of the races, particularly when primaries are more than a year away," Trump adviser Jason Miller told Axios.Endorsements will come only after candidate establish their campaigns and are vetted by the Trump operation, including filling out a questionnaire that will "help ensure all endorsees are conservative America First Republicans," Miller said.Trump's endorsement, which is highly coveted by Republicans across the country, could be the deciding factor for the Ohio GOP, a state party that's veered away from traditional John Kasich conservatism toward a full-on embrace of Trumpism.Between the lines: During their meeting, Trump asked McDaniel what she thought about Timken, who recently resigned as state party chair. He also wondered whether McDaniel thought Timken is "loyal" to him, two sources familiar with their conversation said.McDaniel spoke positively about Timken and her chances of succeeding Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the sources said, despite it being against the RNC's bylaws for the chairwoman to get involved in primary campaigns. “Chairwoman McDaniel is good friends with Jane Timken and thinks highly of her. But, Chairwoman McDaniel did not make any recommendations on endorsements to President Trump and remains neutral in the primary,” RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said.Trump later spoke with Timken and discussed the race.Timken's name originally came up while Trump and McDaniel were discussing Bob Paduchik's run for chair of the Ohio GOP. The Trump-backed candidate was named to the position Friday.Later in the week, Trump huddled with his top political team, including Don Jr., former campaign managers Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale, former social media director Dan Scavino, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark and Miller, as Politico first reported.While the team was discussing a number of races, the younger Trump said his father should not be endorsing in Ohio so early, one person familiar with the meeting told Axios.Don Jr. said there were too many unknowns in the race right now, and added there are multiple candidates who are running, or thinking about running, who are pro-Trump.Be smart: Donald Trump has already made several endorsements ahead of the 2022 elections, including Paduchik, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) for reelection and his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a candidate for governor of Arkansas.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s YouTube Account Suspended for False Claims of Election Fraud

    Rudy Giuliani had his YouTube account suspended on Monday for once again pushing false claims of election fraud. Giuliani was also found to be promoting nicotine, which is also a violation of the company’s Community Standards. A rep for YouTube said in a statement to TheWrap, “We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy. Additionally, in accordance with our long standing strikes system, we issued a strike against the Rudy W. Giuliani channel, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming.” Giuliani’s first strike came back in January when he was (you guessed it) cited for violating YouTube’s policy against election misinformation. The second strike comes with a two-week ban. Also Read: Dominion Sues Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 Billion in Defamation Suit A third strike for Rudy Giuliani would result in a lifetime ban from the platform, which should really be the least of his problems. Back in January, Dominion Voting System sued the former New York City mayor for $1.3 billion over his false claims of election fraud. The 107-page lawsuit accused Giuliani, a lawyer for former president Donald Trump, of conducting “a viral disinformation campaign” about the company. Read original story Rudy Giuliani’s YouTube Account Suspended for False Claims of Election Fraud At TheWrap

  • Michigan GOP Calls for Investigation into Whitmer’s COVID Nursing Home Policy

    Michigan Republicans are calling for an investigation into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policy that forced long-term care facilities to accept coronavirus-positive patients. In letters to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson last week, state Senator Jim Runestad claims that there is “no accurate data on how many residents may have been harmed by this policy” due to “reporting failures.” “Gov. Whitmer’s administration has been questioned repeatedly about unintended consequences of her policies and discrepancies in the reported numbers of cases and deaths in our state’s long-term care facilities,” Runestad writes in the letters obtained by National Review. “It has now come to our attention that these reporting errors have likely not been resolved.” He adds that “questions remain regarding the accuracy of data, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with our state’s Freedom of Information Act. There is a critical need for a full investigation into these matters.” Runestad writes that there has been no clear reporting path to document nursing home patient cases by facility after a transfer takes place. “Moving residents around the state between facilities and hospitals may have significantly increased exposure of nursing home residents to the virus, while simultaneously shielding the toll.” When Runestad and seven other GOP state senators contacted nursing homes in their districts they found discrepancies in how cases were being reported, according to the letter. While some nursing homes are reporting a positive test in their numbers when a patient is transferred to a hospital and receives a positive test result there, others are not. “The executive orders have only required long-term care facilities to report when they have a resident who had a positive test at their facility, but not when a patient who was transferred tests positive,” the letter says. “Additionally, there may be similar discrepancies in how these deaths are reported after transfer.” In Michigan 15,273 people have died of the virus — 5,515 of whom were residents at long-term care facilities. Another 79 were employees at those facilities. The letter notes that the U.S. Department of Justice announced in August that it is seeking data from Michigan’s governor and three other governors “who issued orders that may have resulted in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents.” When Michigan House Oversight Committee chairman Steven Johnson held a hearing to investigate, the state health and human services director sent a letter in lieu of in-person testimony. “Basically what it said was, ‘We are doing everything we have to, we have the greatest data out there, we’re collecting everything like we are supposed to,” Johnson said, according to FOX2 Detroit. “But they didn’t actually share the data with us.” Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, called the Whitmer administration’s “lack of transparency unacceptable,” and said the lockdown orders and nursing home policies “have led to additional suffering that could have been avoided.” “The people of Michigan deserve a full investigation into these matters,” Goodman told National Review. The letter comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced calls for an investigation into his administration’s coverup of its dismal handling of nursing home coronavirus deaths. Last month, a top aide to Governor Cuomo admitted that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus in New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Demonizes Big Tech. She and Her Husband Just Sold Up to $210,000 in Tech Stocks.

    Drew Angerer/GettyWhen she was running for office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) constantly antagonized tech giants like Facebook for allegedly censoring and silencing pro-Trump Republicans, and vowed to fight what she called the “Silicon Valley Cartel” after being elected to Congress.During her first two months on Capitol Hill, Greene has loudly ratcheted up the anti-tech rhetoric. But shortly after her swearing-in, she quietly moved to offload significant stock holdings in the very same companies she so vehemently denounced—netting a healthy sum in the process.According to her latest financial disclosure form, released on Feb. 19, Greene and her husband sold anywhere from $49,000 to $210,000 worth of shares in Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon on Jan. 20.It’s unclear exactly how much Greene and her husband, Perry, made from each individual company stock, since congressional forms only list broad value ranges, but it may have been as much as $65,000 each for the four tech stocks. Some shares were owned jointly between the couple and others were owned solely by her husband.Greene’s only other public financial disclosure form, filed in May 2020 when she was a candidate, lists joint or spousal ownership of up to $65,000 in Apple stock, $30,000 in Facebook stock, $30,000 in Amazon stock, and $15,000 in Google stock. The couple sold these holdings in January at a profit—the official form lists capital gains above $200—but the precise figure is unknown.The Sickening History of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s HometownIn light of the growing push from good-government advocates for lawmakers to sell off their holdings of individual stocks to avoid conflicts of interest, Greene’s sell-off could be perhaps welcomed. But her financial disclosure report shows she remains invested in a number of other companies, from Fortune 500 giants like Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin to the sports gambling platform DraftKings and activewear brand Lululemon.There’s also the plain irony that Greene was personally invested in, and later profited off, tech companies that she had excoriated for months as totalitarian tools of evil and social control. A spokesperson for Greene did not respond to requests for comment about her stock sale and why she invested in the companies to begin with.Like many hardcore Trump Republicans, Greene has oriented her politics around “cancel culture” and Big Tech’s alleged censorship of those promoting pro-Trump views. On her social media platforms, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers, Greene posts fresh, steaming outrage about them on a near-daily basis.Facebook, shares of which Greene and her husband sold for up to $65,000 net gain on Jan. 20, have been a constant target for her as a candidate and as a member of Congress. Last September, the platform removed a post from Greene in which she posed with a gun next to images of the progressive “Squad,” on the grounds it incited violence. The GOP candidate claimed she was being canceled and now wears a face mask in Congress with the message “CENSORED.”At various points in 2020, Greene called Facebook racist for promoting a message to support Black-owned businesses during the holiday season and slammed it as anti-semitic for censoring the far-right Islamophobic provocateur Laura Loomer. She also accused Facebook of allowing “ANTIFA” to carry out terrorist attacks and charged that the social media platform had “canceled our kids.”In October, when a Facebook spokesperson tweeted they would not link to a New York Post story on Hunter Biden, the Georgia Republican tweeted in outrage that “the Silicon Valley Cartel has taken the First Amendment and ripped it to shreds.”“When I get to Congress,” declared Greene, “Big Tech will be held accountable!”Ironically, in June 2020, the Facebook investor publicly called on her many thousands of followers to use a competitor instead. “For those of yall tired of being censored by Facebook,” she wrote, “I encourage you to open a Parler account today!”Greene has been less critical of the other tech companies she once owned, but her broadsides against the “Silicon Valley Cartel” leave little room for nuance, especially given Google, Amazon, and Apple’s dominance of the sector.Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs Anti-Trans Sign Outside Office of Congresswoman With Trans DaughterGreene’s tech stock sell-offs could be interpreted as a sign she wished to sever any financial links to companies she had so stridently opposed. A Greene spokesperson did not respond to questions about why she and her husband sold the shares when they did.Barely two weeks after her stock sale, though, Greene was calling on like-minded conservatives to harness the free market system to develop alternatives to the tech companies she’d previously been financing.“Conservatives must join together to invest, develop, and compete in Big Tech in order to protect our conservative values and speech from the never ending cries of the thought police. This would give people the ability to choose the online “community” they invest themselves in,” tweeted Greene on Feb. 7.“The Silicon Valley cartel controlling social media, free speech, and even targeting to take down rising competition, like Parler, must be stopped. The way to stop it is in the free market, while we still can…”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump describes rally before deadly Capitol riot as a 'love fest'

    Following his first post-presidency speech, former President Donald Trump described the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot as "beautiful" a "love fest." Trump spoke with Fox News on Sunday after delivering a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 presidential election. In the Fox interview, Trump was asked if there's anything he would have in retrospect done differently prior to a crowd of his supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but the former president instead spoke favorably about the rally he delivered remarks at before the deadly riot. "That rally was massive," Trump said. "...It was tremendous numbers of people. Not the Capitol, I'm talking about the rally itself. And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing." Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was meeting to certify the election results, urging his supporters to march down to the Capitol building and "show strength" before a deadly riot ultimately occurred. The House of Representatives subsequently impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions surrounding the riot, though he was acquitted by the Senate. In reference to the violence that occurred at the Capitol following the rally, Trump told Fox he "hated to see" it. Trump during his CPAC speech didn't back down from his false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and "Republicans in Washington let out a collective groan," Politico writes, as this "puts them right back in the position of rebuking Trump or looking spineless." Trump called in to Fox News after his CPAC speech and was asked by Steve Hilton about his response to the January 6 insurrection. He tried to shift blame to Pelosi before resorting to Black Lives Matter whataboutism. pic.twitter.com/5tjXcs12hF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • Kinzinger allies create super PAC for Republicans against Trump

    It looks like the GOP is still divided about Donald Trump. Trump still has support from the majority of the party but supporters of known Trump critic, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) have collaborated on a super PAC.

  • Gutfeld on Trump blasting Biden's first month in the White House at CPAC

    Former president tears into Biden, GOP critics at the conservative conference; reaction on 'The Five'

  • St. Louis Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Brandishing Gun to Dissuade Witness From Calling Police

    A St. Louis man got a prison sentence of more than 8 years after an incident in which he brandished a gun to dissuade a witness from turning him in.

  • Trump reportedly quietly got his COVID-19 vaccine in January

    Former President Donald Trump never ended up getting his COVID-19 vaccine publicly before he left office — but he reportedly did so off camera. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Trump encouraged supporters to get their COVID-19 vaccine, renewing questions over whether the former president has done so himself. Numerous officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to demonstrate to Americans that it's safe. Trump never did so. But The New York Times' Maggie Haberman on Monday reported that according to an adviser, Trump actually did get vaccinated at the White House in January, as did former first lady Melania Trump, even though they didn't say so publicly at the time. The report was confirmed by CNN and Axios. The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian noted it was "noteworthy that the former president didn't do this publicly to boost public confidence in the vaccine." Trump yesterday, at CPAC, said for the first time that "everyone" should get the coronavirus vaccine developed while he was in office. An adviser tells me both Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated at the White House in January. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 1, 2021 In December, then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Trump had a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine yet, as he "received monoclonal antibodies" when he had COVID-19, "and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.'" CNN's Betsy Klein notes the White House had repeatedly declined to comment when asked if Trump had gotten the vaccine or intended to do so, even "as recently as January 18." After Trump's CPAC speech, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake flagged his comments encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated as "perhaps the most significant thing he said," noting this was "something he avoided forcefully advocating for when he actually commanded the most powerful office in the world." More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • Ohio's 2022 GOP Senate candidates are already squabbling over who's more loyal to Trump

    In one of the earliest showcases for what a post-Trump GOP statewide primary might look like over the next couple of years, Ohio Senate candidates Jane Timken and Josh Mandel are already squabbling over who's more loyal to former President Donald Trump. Timken kicked things off Monday when she called on Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of the ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in January, to resign, arguing "President Trump is the leader of our party and we must have conservative leaders committed to the team." https://t.co/TiTJAFn0s1 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 1, 2021 Mandel, who has claimed to be Trump's "number one ally" in Ohio, followed that up with scathing criticism, accusing Timken of "flip-flopping" on Gonzalez. He cited Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday which claimed "there is no room in the party for 'spineless establishment Republicans.'" Timken, Mandel said, "has proven herself just that," while he has consistently opposed Gonzalez's vote. Here’s Josh Mandel, responding to Jane Timken’s call for Anthony Gonzalez to resign. #OHSen pic.twitter.com/Fd16H1xbV8 — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 1, 2021 Mandel's comments may be one last desperate shot at getting Trump's approval, however — The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump has already told Timken he'll endorse her, though her camp has not confirmed the news. Either way, the back-and-forth seems to line up with an earlier prediction from The Bulwark's Tim Miller that GOP primaries won't represent a battle between pro- and anti-Trump candidates. Instead, it's a battle for the right to own the "Trump lane," plain and simple. More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • Hillary Clinton: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations ‘Raise Serious Questions’

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday supported an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to,” she said in a statement. “I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation,” the former senator from New York added. New York attorney general Letitia James announced on Monday that her office has received a referral from the Cuomo administration, allowing for an independent investigation of harassment claims by two former staffers. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” She also detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Cuomo said that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements in question. He has also denied Boylan’s claims.

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'

    Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) sees a way Republicans can win back the House, Senate, and White House: Ditch former President Donald Trump. During an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Cassidy warned his party that if it does not shift its focus to the issues, GOP candidates will lose in upcoming elections. "Political campaigns are about winning," Cassidy said. "Our agenda does not move forward unless we win. We need a candidate who can not only win himself or herself, but we also have to have someone who lifts all boats. And that's clearly not happened over the last four years." Cassidy — one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — does not think Trump will be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. He said Republicans need to connect with voters on "those issues that are important to the American people" if they want to win the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election, not worry about "putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point. If we idolize one person, we will lose. And that's kind of clear from the last election." More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • U.S. Supreme Court questions patent tribunal's constitutionality

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they may rein in the power of in-house judges serving on a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal who have the ability to cancel patents in a case involving a dispute between surgical device makers. Justices raised questions during arguments in the case about the constitutionality of the agency's selection of the judges and grappled over how to address the issue. The case arose from a fight between privately held Florida-based medical device company Arthrex and British-based rival Smith & Nephew PLC. The justices are considering the U.S. government's appeal of a 2019 lower court decision that the board's judges were appointed in a way that violates a U.S. Constitution provision intended to ensure accountability for powerful government officials.

  • Thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris, the power of women will never be the same

    OPINION: Vice President Kamala Harris shattered a 200-year-old glass ceiling in November 2020. Two hundred and thirty-three years ago as the United States Constitution established the role of vice president, it also enshrined the rights of southern states to continue to enslave over half a million Black Americans; and granted latitude to local and state governments to deny free Black Americans the rights and protections of full citizenship. Undoubtedly, the prospect of a woman vice president would have been unfathomable to a group that prohibited women from participating in the framing and ratification of the Constitution.

  • This Tineco cordless vac is basically a Dyson—and it's on sale for just $99 at Walmart

    We've found the cleaning machine of your dreams, and it's $50 off.

  • Seniors Seeking Vaccines Have a Problem: They Can't Use the Internet

    Annette Carlin feels trapped. Before the pandemic, Carlin, who is 84, loved to go on walks in Novato, California, with her grandchildren and dance at the senior center. Since March, though, she has been stuck indoors. She has been eager to sign up for a vaccine and begin returning to normal life. But booking an appointment has been a technological nightmare. Carlin cannot afford to buy a computer and would not know how to navigate the internet in search of a shot even if she could. While members of her family might be able to help her there, she avoids seeing them as a safety precaution. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It’s very frustrating,” Carlin said on her flip phone. “I feel like everybody else got the vaccine, and I didn’t.” The chaotic vaccine rollout has come with a maze of confusing registration pages and clunky health care websites. And the technological savvy required to navigate the text alerts, push notifications and email reminders that are second nature to the digital generation has put older adults like Carlin, who need the vaccine the most, at a disadvantage. As a result, seniors who lack tech skills are missing out on potentially lifesaving shots. The digital divide between generations has always been stark, but the pandemic’s abrupt curtailing of in-person interactions has made that division even more apparent. Advocates for older Americans, 22 million of whom lack wired broadband access at home, say it is ridiculous that a program mostly aimed at vaccinating vulnerable seniors is so dependent on internet know-how, Twitter announcements and online event pages. “We’re running into a crisis where connectivity is a life-or-death alternative for people,” said Tom Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services, a nonprofit that trains seniors to use technology. “It couldn’t get much more stark than people being told, ‘If you go outside, you’re likely to be at risk of dying.’” People in nursing homes, among the first to get vaccines, had staff to assist them. But when vaccines became available to a wider group of older adults in late December and early January, many who lived alone had to navigate the rollout by themselves. Federal agencies like the Administration for Community Living, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as nonprofits say they are doing what they can to guide older adults, but they are stretched thin. (Seniors can call the Administration for Community Living’s Eldercare Locator number for assistance at 1-800-677-1116.) “I don’t know where to go,” said Cheyrl Lathrop, a 74-year-old resident of Richmond, Virginia, who has watched younger, more tech-literate people nearby find ways to be vaccinated. “I get frustrated with the computer, and then I just give up.” Some seniors are relying on younger relatives to browse websites and stay up at all hours in hopes of booking a slot. Lathrop’s daughter, Sheri Blume, got her mother an appointment after weeks of searching. Terez Mays-Jones of Alpharetta, Georgia, had a similar experience looking for shots in Cincinnati, where her 73-year-old mother, Jacqueline Sims, lives. “It became a secondary job,” Mays-Jones, 53, said. “I was doing all these searches at all times of the day and evening.” Sims knows her way around Facebook and Instagram but still sometimes relies on her daughter for help online and said older adults often felt “intimidated” by technology. “At our age, we’re not used to making so many mistakes, or we don’t want to admit to our mistakes,” said Sims, who eventually secured a shot thanks to a tip from a cousin. Plenty of seniors do feel comfortable texting, tweeting and surfing the internet. But for those who do not, taking the time to learn a new skill often feels daunting, Kamber said. Older Adults Technology Services has taught 48,000 people how to get started online since the pandemic began, he said, and operates a tech support hotline. When vaccine sign-ups began, staff on the phones fielded thousands of questions about how to book appointments. Area Agencies on Aging, part of a national aging network funded by the federal government and overseen by the Administration for Community Living, are also helping out. Local chapters have been calling seniors and helping them register for vaccine appointments over the phone or in person, said Sandy Markwood, chief executive of the Area Agencies, which include more than 600 nonprofit regional centers that are guided by state governments. In Akron, Ohio, 78-year-old Lee Freund said every hospital, pharmacy and grocery store she had called in search of a vaccine directed her to a series of confusing webpages. Freund managed to accidentally sign up for grocery delivery but had no luck wrangling a shot. She ended up in tears. “When you’re alone, it’s frustrating, it’s overwhelming, and it’s very emotional,” said Freund, whose husband died last year. She said she did not call her children for help because she did not want to be a burden. “It almost made me think, ‘I don’t think that this is worth it.’” Freund finally found help with the nearby Area Agency on Aging, where a woman secured her an appointment. As of Thursday, about 24 million Americans ages 65 and older, or about 41%, had received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to population and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., who has reintroduced a bill from last year that would allocate money to help get older Americans online, said the government had failed to get out ahead of a preventable crisis by not funding senior agencies sooner. Aging-network organizations “have been overwhelmed by the needs and the demands that they have and are struggling themselves working through the pandemic,” Smith said in an interview. “We have underresourced this, and we are seeing the effects of it.” The coronavirus relief bill passed by the House includes $470 million for supportive services for older Americans, including vaccine outreach. The Administration for Community Living is working with the CDC on a public awareness campaign for seniors, said Edwin Walker, the group’s deputy assistant secretary for aging. But that initiative is still in the planning stage. In the meantime, volunteer groups have popped up to help. In Miami, Katherine Quirk and her fiance, Russ Schwartz, started a Facebook group in January to disseminate information about vaccine availability in their area. The group has ballooned into 27,000 members seeking help and offering tips, and the effort has helped thousands get vaccinated. “It’s amazing, overwhelming,” said Quirk, 44, a nurse. “We’ve been called vaccine angels.” For those still waiting for their shot, though, hope seems far away. In Novato, Carlin spends her time watching the news on television in case there is a mention of where to get a shot. A granddaughter has been trying to find one for her, but without success. “I’m used to getting out and going and going and doing everything,” she said. If she were vaccinated, “I could go on with life, but now I feel like I’m on hold.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • How Pro-Trump Forces Pushed a Lie About Antifa at the Capitol Riot

    At 1:51 p.m. on Jan. 6, a right-wing radio host named Michael D. Brown wrote on Twitter that rioters had breached the U.S. Capitol — and immediately speculated about who was really to blame. “Antifa or BLM or other insurgents could be doing it disguised as Trump supporters,” Brown wrote, using shorthand for Black Lives Matter. “Come on, man, have you never heard of psyops?” Only 13,000 people follow Brown on Twitter, but his tweet caught the attention of another conservative pundit: Todd Herman, who was guest-hosting Rush Limbaugh’s national radio program. Minutes later, he repeated Brown’s baseless claim to Limbaugh’s throngs of listeners: “It’s probably not Trump supporters who would do that. Antifa, BLM, that’s what they do. Right?” What happened over the next 12 hours illustrated the speed and the scale of a right-wing disinformation machine primed to seize on a lie that served its political interests and quickly spread it as truth to a receptive audience. The weekslong fiction about a stolen election that former President Donald Trump pushed to his millions of supporters had set the stage for a new and equally false iteration: that left-wing agitators were responsible for the attack on the Capitol. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In fact, the rioters breaking into the citadel of American democracy that day were acolytes of Trump, intent on stopping Congress from certifying his electoral defeat. Subsequent arrests and investigations have found no evidence that people who identify with antifa, a loose collective of anti-fascist activists, were involved in the insurrection. But even as Americans watched live images of rioters wearing MAGA hats and carrying Trump flags breach the Capitol — egged on only minutes earlier by a president who falsely denounced a rigged election and exhorted his followers to fight for justice — history was being rewritten in real time. Within hours, a narrative built on rumors and partisan conjecture had reached the Twitter megaphones of pro-Trump politicians. By day’s end, Laura Ingraham and Sarah Palin had shared it with millions of Fox News viewers, and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida had stood on the ransacked House floor and claimed that many rioters “were members of the violent terrorist group antifa.” Nearly two months after the attack, the claim that antifa was involved has been repeatedly debunked by federal authorities, but it has hardened into gospel among hard-line Trump supporters, by voters and sanctified by elected officials in the party. More than half of Trump voters in a Suffolk University/USA Today poll said that the riot was “mostly an antifa-inspired attack.” At Senate hearings last week focused on the security breakdown at the Capitol, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., repeated the falsehood that “fake Trump protesters” fomented the violence. For those who hoped Trump’s don’t-believe-your-eyes tactics might fade after his defeat, the mainstreaming of the antifa conspiracy is a sign that truth remains a fungible concept among his most ardent followers. Buoyed by a powerful right-wing media network that had just spent eight weeks advancing Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, pro-Trump Republicans have succeeded in warping their voters’ realities, exhibiting sheer gall as they seek to minimize a violent riot perpetrated by their own supporters. If anyone was responsible for desecrating the Capitol, Johnson said in a radio interview as the violence was unfolding that day, “I would really question whether that’s a true Trump supporter or a true conservative.” In a telephone interview last week, Johnson delivered a handful of unsubstantiated or false statements that dovetail with much of the right-wing disinformation about the riot circulating online and on conservative radio and television programs. The senator said that while most of the people arrested at the Capitol were right-wing Trump supporters, he had not reached any conclusions about the political affiliations of those responsible for planning it. He said he had “seen videos of other people claiming to be antifa” preparing in their hotel rooms. “I don’t know if any of that’s been verified,” Johnson added. A Lie That Outraced the Truth A review of media activity in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot reveals just how quickly the right-wing media machine, first online and then on radio and cable TV, advanced the fiction about antifa’s supposed involvement. The conspiracy gained new momentum after The Washington Times, a right-wing newspaper, published an online article shortly before 2:30 p.m. claiming that a facial recognition firm had identified antifa activists in the crowd at the Capitol. The newspaper corrected the article less than 24 hours later after its claims were proved false — but not before the story made an enormous impact. The article eventually amassed 360,000 likes and shares on Facebook, according to CrowdTangle, a tool owned by Facebook and used for analyzing social media. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the antifa falsehood was mentioned about 8,700 times across cable television, social media and online news outlets, according to Zignal Labs, a media insights company. “Remember, Antifa openly planned to dress as Trump supporters and cause chaos today,” said one tweet that collected 41,100 likes and shares. Snopes, the online fact-checking outlet, had already debunked the false antifa narrative — but its story attracted only 306 likes and shares on Twitter at the time, an indication of how difficult it is for fact-checking efforts to gain traction over the original falsehood. Gaetz, the pro-Trump congressman, was a superspreader of the Washington Times article; his Facebook post about it collected 27,000 interactions. And Ingraham cited the article on Twitter and on her prime-time Fox News show. (By contrast, a BuzzFeed News article that refuted the Washington Times story collected only 18,000 interactions on Facebook.) Rumors require a receptive audience to take hold, and Trump’s supporters had long been primed to accept a baseless claim that antifa — relentlessly portrayed by the president as a dangerous terror group — had instigated the violence, rather than their fellow MAGA fans. In May, Trump announced that the United States would declare antifa a domestic terrorist group, despite lacking clear authority to do so. Falsehoods about busloads and planeloads of antifa activists traveling the nation to sow violence became a common trope on right-wing internet sites, even prompting some Americans to ask local law enforcement for help. At the first presidential debate in September, seen by 73 million people, Trump said, “Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.” (In the same answer, Trump declined to condemn the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group that has endorsed violence.) This drumbeat meant that the notion of left-wing activists disrupting the Electoral College to embarrass Trump might not have seemed far-fetched to the president’s supporters — even those in Congress. Hours after the attack, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, a Republican who had served as a warm-up speaker for Trump at the pre-riot rally, promoted the false antifa claims on national television. “We did have some warning that there might be antifa elements masquerading as Trump supporters in advance of the attack on the Capitol,” Brooks told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. He amplified his baseless claim the next morning in a Twitter thread that was retweeted nearly 19,000 times. “Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters,” Brooks wrote, providing no evidence. “Time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment.” In an interview last week, Brooks admitted that he had not verified his information before airing it publicly. But he insisted that several members of Congress — whom he would not identify — had warned him about an antifa presence in Washington, prompting him to sleep in his congressional office for two nights preceding Jan. 6. Brooks now says that the role of antifa and Black Lives Matter “appears to be relatively minimal compared to the roles of more militant elements of other groups.” He said in the interview that he had “very frequently cautioned that the information that we’re getting is incomplete, preliminary” — a caveat that went unmentioned in his incendiary tweets at the time. An Activist's Arrest and More Disinformation There is no question that the violent and sudden nature of the Capitol riot created a fire hose of partial and sometimes conflicting information from an array of sources, generating confusion for the lawmakers, journalists and Americans watching from home as they struggled to make sense of what transpired. Several major news outlets, for example, including The New York Times, initially reported that a Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, died after being struck with a fire extinguisher by a rioter. Those reports were based on early information from law enforcement officials. Weeks later, the Times updated its reporting on Sicknick’s death after investigators began to suspect he had been sprayed in the face by some kind of irritant rather than struck by an object. On Friday, the FBI said it had pinpointed an assailant who attacked Sicknick with bear spray, but investigators had yet to identify the attacker by name. Unlike those reports, the antifa narrative had a clear ideological component. The political leanings of the rioters are not in question. Court filings in many of the criminal cases stemming from the attack quote pro-Trump rioters explicitly denying that antifa was involved and instead emphasizing their own participation, portraying it as an act of patriotism. To date, there is no evidence in case filings that any individual associated with antifa has been charged. Ingraham, who told Fox News viewers about “antifa sympathizers” at the riot, later shared on Twitter that the Washington Times article she cited had been debunked; she did not issue an on-air correction. Herman, the Limbaugh guest host who speculated about antifa, wrote in an email Saturday that “it was clear a large group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol and assaulted people.” But he continued to assert, falsely, that antifa activists had plotted to impersonate Trump supporters. Of the 290 people who have been charged in the attack, at least 27 are known to have ties to far-right extremist groups like the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys. Others have links to neo-Confederate and white supremacist entities or are clear supporters of the conspiracy movement QAnon. The vast majority expressed a fervent belief that Trump was the election’s rightful winner. On Jan. 8, the FBI said there was no evidence that supporters of antifa, who have been known to aggressively counterprotest white supremacist demonstrations, had participated in the Capitol mob. And on Jan. 13, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House minority leader, spoke at Trump’s impeachment trial and declared, “Some say the riots were caused by antifa. There’s absolutely no evidence of that, and conservatives should be the first to say so.” But the next day, the arrest of a protester named John Sullivan prompted yet another surge in right-wing media about antifa and the riot. Sullivan called himself an “activist” from Utah, and CNN introduced him, inaccurately, as a “left-wing activist” when he appeared on the network on Jan. 6. (He had sold footage to CNN and other news outlets that showed the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a rioter who died inside the Capitol.) The conspiracy site Gateway Pundit and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, seized on Sullivan’s arrest to again blame antifa in posts that collected tens of thousands of likes and shares on Facebook and Twitter. In reality, Sullivan was an attention seeker whose politics were fungible and seemingly shifted based on which protest he was attending at the time, according to activists from Seattle, Salt Lake City and Portland, Oregon, who had issued warnings about him months before the Capitol riot. On Jan. 8, the founder of Black Lives Matter Utah said that Sullivan “never has been and never will be” a member of the group. (“John is not affiliated with any organization,” Steven Kiersh, a lawyer for Sullivan, said Friday.) But the facts about Sullivan did not spread as far as the falsehoods. YouTube videos featuring Sullivan prompted the Oregon Republican Party to adopt a resolution Jan. 19 asserting that there was “growing evidence” the Jan. 6 violence was a “false flag” operation intended “to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans.” The resolution was written by Solomon Yue, a longtime Republican National Committee member, who said in an interview that he based it on videos of Sullivan offering tips on how to disguise oneself at a protest. Yue said he also used his own knowledge of “Battle of the Bulge,” a 1965 Henry Fonda film in which German soldiers disguise themselves as U.S. troops. Thanks to the YouTube clips and the movie analogy, the Oregon state party “understood what I meant by ‘false flag,’” Yue said, referring to a scheme to deceive enemies by adopting a fake identity. Yue said he hoped others would consider alternate explanations for the Jan. 6 attack. “If I can pull those videos from the internet and raise the issue, I think other Americans can do the same,” he said. Many pro-Trump Americans have already reached their own conclusions about the violence on Jan. 6. Jason Franzen, 46, a Trump voter who works in carpentry in Thorp, Wisconsin, said he was convinced that the former president’s enemies planned and carried out the attack. “I don’t want to point fingers, but my gut tells me that there were some higher-up Democrats who were instigating the whole thing,” said Franzen, who said he gets his news from Facebook and right-wing cable network One America News. “My gut has been right a lot of times, so I’m just going to go with my gut.” “I am pro-Trump,” Franzen added, “but I still want the truth.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Coronavirus latest news: Single dose of Oxford or Pfizer vaccine cuts hospitalisations in over 80s by 80pc

    Hunt for UK patient with Brazilian mutation EU raises hopes of vaccine passports to ease travel for work and tourism Pupils' online lessons cut to make time for Covid tests Over-40s Covid vaccines rollout on track to begin this month Police ask: Why enforce lockdown at this late stage? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A single dose of the Pfizer or Oxford vaccine offers dramatic protection against hospital admission and severe disease in older people, according to a new study from Public Health England (PHE). Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the "exciting" real-world data which found either vaccine is more than 80 per cent effective at preventing hospital admission for over 80s around three to four weeks after the first dose. England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the data offered a glimpse of how the vaccine programme "is going to hopefully take us into a very different world in the next few months". The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, included more than 7.5 million people aged 70 and over in England. The data also shows that infections (where people display symptoms) in the over-70s fall from around three weeks after one dose of both vaccines. It comes after the Prime Minister announced earlier today there is a 'massive effort' under way to contain the spread of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus. Health officials are currently hunting for a unidentified person in the UK who is infected with the variant in a bid to prevent it infecting the wider community. Follow the latest updates below.

  • QAnon followers read the tea leaves in Donald Trump's CPAC speech

    The QAnon netherworld was abuzz with excitement after former President Donald Trump spoke Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The movement devoted to a variety of conspiracy theories is spreading the notion that Trump will be reinstated as president on March 4 -- this Thursday. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the latest from the increasingly mainstream QAnon universe.