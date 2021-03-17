Scoop: Inside the U.S.-Israel talks on Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the first round of U.S.-Israel strategic talks on Iran last week, senior national security and foreign policy officials laid down all they know about Iran's nuclear program, three senior Israeli officials familiar with the talks tell me.

Why it matters: Amid President Biden’s push for diplomatic reengagement with Iran, the U.S.-Israel strategic dialogue is intended to hash out differences in approach and coordinate on the path forward.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Israel’s first objective in the March 11 meeting was to arrive at a common baseline with the U.S. when it comes to intelligence on Iran.

  • As it happens, the intelligence pictures both sides presented about recent developments in Iran's nuclear program were almost identical.

  • “We are on the same page on the intelligence. There are small nuances but overall, they see data the same way. It was very positive, but it is only the beginning of a process. It will be a rollercoaster," a senior Israeli official told me.

The meeting was led by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat. The meeting was held over a secure videoconferencing system.

  • The meeting included senior officials from the CIA, Pentagon, National Security Council, State Department and other agencies on the U.S. side; and the Mossad intelligence agency, military intelligence, Atomic Energy Committee, Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Defense on the Israeli side.

  • The forum began during the Obama presidency, when its existence was top secret, and continued under Trump, when the focus was on coordinating "maximum pressure" on Iran.

  • Sullivan proposed that the forum be resumed under Biden, who has promised to coordinate closely with Israel while pursuing the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal — which is completely at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position.

Behind the scenes: Israeli officials tell me they were satisfied by the discussions and noted that Sullivan and his team stressed the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon in the long term.

  • Sullivan promised that the U.S. would be transparent with Israel about its decisions on Iran, but expects the same level of transparency in return, the Israeli officials say.

  • Sullivan and his team were candid about the dilemmas they face in seeking diplomacy with Iran and the difficulties of engaging with the Iranians, the Israeli officials say.

Between the lines: Israeli officials say they are playing for time, hoping the Iranians will continue to reject U.S. proposals for engagement.

  • They hope that every day that passes with U.S. sanctions in place will make it more likely that the Iranians blink first and agree to make concessions before the U.S. lifts sanctions.

What’s next: One of the decisions that came from the meeting was to establish a special joint team that will focus on sharing intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program.

  • The Israeli officials said a second meeting of the strategic forum will take place in the coming weeks and will focus on Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East and its missile program.

Worth noting: The White House declined to comment beyond the official readout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden warns that Putin will pay a price for interfering in 2020 US election

    US intelligence concluded Moscow tried to swing vote for TrumpBiden says he thinks Russian president is a killer with no soul Joe Biden, at the time vice-president, shakes hands with Vladimir Putin, then Russia’s prime minister, in Moscow, in 2011. Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Joe Biden said the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the 2020 US presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon. “He will pay a price,” Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired on Wednesday morning. Asked by the Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos what the consequences would be, he said: “You’ll see shortly.” Biden’s comments come after a US declassified intelligence report on Tuesday bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow’s election interference, by proliferating “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” largely designed to denigrate Joe Biden and boost Trump’s re-election, some fed through allies of Trump. The assessment was contained in a 15-page report published by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday afternoon. It underscored allegations that Trump’s allies played into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims against Biden by Ukrainian figures with links to Russia. In a statement, the Democratic House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, said: “Through proxies, Russia ran a successful intelligence operation that penetrated [Trump’s] inner circle. Russia called the findings baseless. At the same time, Biden noted that the US and Russia can “walk and chew gum” at the same time. “There’s places where it’s in our mutual interest to work together” such as renewing the Start nuclear agreement, he said. On agreeing a New Start pact (which limits each country’s deployed strategic arsenal to 1,550 warheads each) Biden and his close aides have signaled they are interested in extending the treaty, and that would be technically feasible even in the very limited time remaining, as extension requires only an exchange of notes between Washington and Moscow. Russia has indicated its readiness to extend but there is still the question of how long for. Biden’s team will also have to decide how to balance New Start extension with a desire to take a tougher line with Moscow on election interference in both 2016 and 2020, and other issues, particularly its recent cyber-attacks on US institutions. Kingston Reif, director for disarmament and threat reduction policy at the Arms Control Association, said: “Within the first 100 or 200 days of the administration, the US and Russia should resume strategic stability talks that would hopefully cover a wide range of topics and help to set the stage for more formal negotiations.” Biden pointed out the significance of he and Putin having a known history of acquaintance. “I know him relatively well,” Biden said, adding that “the most important thing dealing with foreign leaders in my experience … is just know the other guy.” Of Putin, Biden said he does not think the Russian leader has a soul. Biden reiterated what was an old comment, saying in the ABC interview that in response to the former Republican president George W Bush’s comment that he had looked into Putin’s eyes and seen his soul, Biden had noted at the time that he had done the same and told the Russian president to his face that he thought he did not have a soul. “I did say that to him, yes. And his response was ‘we understand one another’,” Biden said, adding: “I wasn’t being a wise guy, I was alone with him in his office, that’s how it came about.” Asked by Stephanopoulos if he thought Putin was a killer, Biden responded in the affirmative: “Mmm hmm, yes I do.” Meanwhile, Biden said that it would be “tough” for the US to meet a 1 May deadline set by Trump to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown would not take much longer. The deadline to end America’s longest war six weeks from now was set under an agreement reached by Trump and the Taliban, without the buy-in of the Afghan government. Biden said he was consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown. Of meeting the 1 May deadline, he said it “could happen, but it is tough”. If the deadline is extended, he added, it won’t be by “a lot longer”. Biden, like his predecessor, has promised to end the nearly 20-year conflict and bring home more than 2,500 American troops in the country – down from about 13,000 troops a year ago. The Trump deal caught some American allies off guard, as the roughly 7,000 Nato troops in Afghanistan rely on the US for logistics and security support. “That was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president worked out,” Biden said in the interview. He added: “We’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision is in process now.”

  • White House expects a tough first meeting with China in Alaska

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will take a "tough-minded" approach to their first meeting with senior Chinese officials and raise several of the most sensitive issues in the relationship, senior administration officials told reporters on Tuesday night.Why it matters: President Biden's two top foreign policy aides will meet face-to-face in Alaska on Thursday with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi. A senior official says one goal of the meeting is to dispel any notion in Beijing that Biden will take a softer line on China behind closed doors than he has thus far in public.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBlinken and Sullivan will raise China's crackdown in Hong Kong, alleged genocide in Xinjiang, aggression toward Hong Kong, "economic coercion" of U.S. allies and cyberattacks on the U.S., a senior official said on a briefing call.The official noted that before meeting with China, the Biden administration wanted to coordinate with allies (Blinken will be returning from stops in South Korea and Japan) and make progress domestically "to strengthen our hand."The administration also said it was important to hold the first meeting on U.S. soil and to have both Blinken and Sullivan in the room.What they're saying: "We've seen a track record from China in the past of attempting to play favorites within an administration and in particular to play the secretary of State and national security adviser off each other," the senior official said.With Blinken and Sullivan both attending, the official said, the message is that "the games that China has played in the past to divide us or attempt to divide us are simply not going to work here."The official noted that China has been calling for a new tone in the relationship following the departure of Donald Trump, but said the U.S. was seeking "behavioral change" from Beijing, not just warmer rhetoric.What to watch: The White House isn't expecting any breakthroughs after just "a few hours" of discussions in Alaska, and doesn't expect an agreement or joint statement to emerge. It also sees this meeting as a one-off, rather than the start of a diplomatic process.“We don’t want them to be operating under any illusions about our tough-minded approach to their very problematic behavior, and at the same time it’s an opportunity for our guys to hear from them," a senior official on the call said.Correction: This story originally said the meeting would take place on Wednesday. It is on Thursday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Baidu Raises $3.1 Billion From Second Listing in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese search engine Baidu Inc. raised HK$23.9 billion ($3.1 billion) in its Hong Kong share sale, sealing the latest in a string of blockbuster equity offerings in the financial hub.The company priced its sale of 95 million shares at HK$252 each, according to a filing Wednesday. That represents a nearly 3% discount to Baidu’s Tuesday closing price in New York of $266.78.One of Baidu’s American depositary shares is equal to eight of the ordinary shares being listed in Hong Kong.Nasdaq-listed Baidu follows online car-sales website Autohome Inc. in seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Other companies looking at selling shares in the city include Tencent Music Entertainment Group and video site Bilibili Inc.At $3.1 billion, Baidu’s listing is the biggest such homecoming of a U.S.-traded Chinese company in Hong Kong since NetEase Inc.’s June 2020 offering, which raised HK$24.3 billion. A growing cohort of Chinese firms have been seeking to expand their investor bases closer to home amid deteriorating relations between the world’s two biggest economies.The trend has boosted the listing volumes for Hong Kong’s bourse, which now has a growing contingent of technology firms trading in the city. Globally, initial public offerings are on track for a record first quarter, thanks to a U.S.-led boom in blank-check companies, even as volatility has increased in markets following concerns about rising inflation.Once one of China’s tech leaders, Baidu is now playing catch-up as the country’s internet users increasingly shift from desktop to mobile. In recent years the company has spent billions of dollars in areas such as language learning and autonomous driving, betting on smart devices and vehicles of the future.Bank of America Corp., CLSA Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors of the offering, while China International Capital Corp., UBS Group AG and CCB International Holdings Ltd. are joint global coordinators. Baidu’s shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on March 23, according to Wednesday’s statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israeli town abuzz with delivery drones in coordinated airspace test

    The skies above the Israeli town of Hadera were abuzz with delivery drones on Wednesday as national authorities tested a central control room for safely coordinating the small pilotless aircraft with each other as well as with planes and helicopters. The popularity of the cheap, low-flying drones, and their potential for ferrying anything from pizzas to prescription drugs between businesses and homes, has stirred fears of mid-air collisions or crashes that could cause casualties on the ground. "This is an opportunity for the regulators to learn what is needed to establish delivery drones as a daily reality, and for the drone operators to learn what is expected of them in turn," said Hagit Lidor of the Israel Innovation Authority, one of several state agencies involved in the test.

  • Joe Biden Shouldn’t Return to the Iran Deal

    Although President Biden has demanded that Iran reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before it receives economic relief, he will probably soon start green-lighting billions of dollars in assistance and lifting sanctions. Tehran will undoubtedly remain in violation of the atomic accord and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), to which Iran is a signatory. Biden will do so for the same reason that Barack Obama repeatedly gave ground in negotiations with the Islamic Republic: fear of risking war or publicly conceding a nuke to the clerical regime. Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who has an autarkist streak and despises the United States, has been ratcheting up the pressure. Tehran has increased the quantity and quality of its enriched uranium and started to construct and deploy advanced centrifuges faster than what the JCPOA allowed. The clerical regime is also preventing the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency from accessing Iran’s nuclear facilities, which is in violation of the NPT. And for the fourth time under the Biden administration, an Iran-guided Shiite militia has rocketed an American base in Iraq. The president responded to one of the attacks with a limited strike in Syria. Khamenei has been point-blank — more so than he often is when he wants to give himself wiggle room: “We have no sense of urgency, we are in no rush to see the United States return to the JCPOA; this has never been a concern for us. . . . What is our entirely reasonable demand is the lifting of sanctions; this is the usurped right of the Iranian nation.” Although senior officials in the administration are loath to say this publicly, they need the credible threat of U.S. military power and the pain of sanctions to drive the supreme leader back into negotiations. As punishing as sanctions had been for two and a half years under Donald Trump’s maximum-pressure campaign, they did not crack the fortitude and faith of Iran’s ruling elite. For Khamenei and his security forces, the decisive moment came in the winter of 2019 when they crushed nationwide, anti-regime protests, initially provoked by a rapid increase in fuel prices. By 2020, after using machine-gun fire against the poor, the supreme leader had overcome three years of increasingly severe demonstrations. In his mind, he’d overcome American provocations. Addicted to arms control, with a uranium clock ticking, dreading the thought of another conflict or Iranian-orchestrated violence against U.S. forces, President Biden is probably meditating most on this: How can his administration choreograph nuclear extortion as a mutual de-escalation that makes it seem Tehran has given something substantial for the billions of dollars that the White House will release? The Europeans, especially the French, have been similarly focused, serving as a middleman in an effort to resuscitate what they regard as a diplomatic triumph. Philosophically, the president is in a worse position than his former boss. President Obama was averse to the use of military and economic coercion, seeing “engagement,” especially Western commerce, as a catalyst for the clerical regime’s moderation. He certainly appeared to believe that if Washington were nicer, Tehran would reciprocate. The United States could make concession after concession in negotiations — about sunset clauses, the destruction of existing centrifuges, the development of more-powerful and easier-to-hide centrifuges, intrusive inspections, undisclosed nuclear activities, ballistic missiles, and regional aggression — and evolution could well prevent the worst-case scenarios, which Obama probably wasn’t in any case prepared to stop militarily. President Biden doesn’t appear that naïve. Since Obama’s nuclear outreach to Khamenei in 2012, we have seen the Islamic Republic’s official emissaries take the lead in the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Sunni Syrians; undertake an assassination campaign against expatriate dissidents and try to bomb an opposition conference outside Paris, which many Americans attended; and savagely crush ordinary Iranians protesting. Some of Obama’s people who are now Biden’s people could wince when Iran’s depredations in Syria were paired with sanctions relief for the theocracy. Liberal internationalists, and the Biden administration may be the last gasp of this species, have a conscience. They are not blind to the problematic nature of the theory that the Islamic Republic would be on the cusp of Thermidor if it were not for “hardliners” in the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has conceded that the JCPOA was far from what former secretary of state John Kerry maintained it was, an agreement that forever shut down all pathways to a bomb. If a follow-on agreement needs to be “longer, stronger, and broader,” then the JCPOA was, at best, a stepping-stone. If the administration is successful in selling a JCPOA 2.0 in Washington, the president will gain the support of congressional Democrats who opposed the deal in 2015, and he might even crack the Republican consensus, which, so far, has remained solidly against any U.S. return to the nuclear accord. Some Republicans, as in 2015, may want to find a diplomatic way to escape the American–Iranian confrontation, to see hope on the desert horizon even if it’s a mirage. But how President Biden takes another step with Tehran isn’t clear — unless the administration just intends to give way to Iranian demands, including lifting sanctions linked to terrorism, missile proliferation, and the depredations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, while using tough rhetoric to camouflage its retreat. To wit: Obama’s policy with a Senator Tom Cotton voiceover. Iran’s supreme leader certainly isn’t going to accept more restrictions on his industrial-size atomic aspirations after the United States lifts sanctions. Iranian Shiite imperialism and the nuclear-weapons program aren’t exercises that financially have made any sense; they do give satisfaction and security to religious revolutionaries who still have a cause. Blinken, who doesn’t have the kumbaya instincts and hubris of Kerry, may know this. President Trump never really tried to effect a containment policy against the Islamic Republic, where Washington doggedly tries to roll back the clerical regime’s influence throughout the Middle East, patiently aggravating the theocracy’s internal weaknesses. And he unwisely premised his sanctions regime on obtaining a new, more comprehensive, A-bomb-foreclosing agreement — a fantasy while Iran remains the Islamic Republic. But containment would draw redlines. Billions of dollars wouldn’t be transferred for a short, weak, and narrow nuclear deal. Mass slaughter and terrorism wouldn’t be rewarded. And the president of the United States could reply to the supreme leader: “I don’t need to return to the JCPOA, either.” In the Middle East’s endless hard-power contests, that would be a momentous next step. Reuel Marc Gerecht, a former Iranian-targets officer in the Central Intelligence Agency, is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where Mark Dubowitz, sanctioned by Iran in 2019, is the CEO.

  • Turkey's unsung islands: Which one is perfect for you?

    In comparison to neighbouring Greece, which can lay claim to a staggering six thousand or so islands and islets, Turkey’s five hundred constitute a mere sprinkling. Of these, just a clutch, three in the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s north western shores, the four main outcrops of the traffic-free Princes’ Islands archipelago and the four major Marmara Islands (all eight in the Sea of Marmara south of mega-city Istanbul) constitute what most people would define as an island – many of the others are little more than uninhabited rocks jutting up above the deep blue waters of the Aegean. The Princes’ Islands apart, Turkey’s islands are truly off the beaten track, at least as far as foreign tourists go. The majority have been spared the development that has marred many mainland resorts, and therein lies their charm. Life moves at a slower pace, locals have more time for their guests, and fellow visitors will more likely be from Istanbul, Ankara or Izmir than London, Cologne or Rotterdam. The islands can be reached with varying degrees of difficulty, with only the Princes’ Islands, owing to their proximity to Istanbul, being very easy to get to. Ferries, sea buses (hydrofoils), boats and, in a few cases, bridges and causeways, make the links between mainland and island. As yet no Turkish island is connected by commercial flights. No wonder they have retained so much of their Turkish character; this summer could be the ideal time to discover your new holiday favourite. Gökçeada

  • James Levine, ‘America’s Top Maestro’ Until Career Crashed in Scandal, Dies at 77

    James Levine, one of the most renowned conductors of the modern era, whose career at the helm of the Metropolitan Opera crashed amid sexual abuse allegations in 2018, has died at age 77. He was reported Wednesday to have died at home in Palm Springs on March 9. No cause of death was given, nor […]

  • Here's Why You Should Retain Host Hotels (HST) Stock Now

    Despite hotel reopening and an increase in leisure demand, Host Hotels (HST) is being affected by the pandemic-led decline in air travel, and slower recovery of corporate and group demand.

  • 3rd COVID wave grips Europe amid AstraZeneca vaccine uncertainty

    Europe is battling another deadly wave of COVID-19 cases as several nations have halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports of blood clots. Charlie D'Agata has the latest.

  • Russia, Iran Acted to Influence 2020 Presidential Election, Report Says

    The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to hurt Biden’s prospects and sow discord, while Iran’s supreme leader moved to undercut Trump.

  • AAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report finds

    Racism-fueled violence against Asian Americans continues to spike, with women more than twice as likely to be targeted than men, according to a report from the reporting center Stop AAPI Hate published Tuesday. Why it matters: Anti-Asian racism escalated after the pandemic began, with people blaming Asian Americans for COVID-19, which was first detected in China. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt follows a long history of anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S., made worse last year by former President Trump's "Chinese virus" rhetoric.Driving the news: Stop AAPI Hate received nearly 3,800 self-reported incidents from March 19 last year to Feb. 28. The organization warned the number represents only a fraction of incidents due to tendencies to underreport.By the numbers: Verbal harassment (68.1%) and shunning (20.5%), or the deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans, comprise the two largest proportions of total reported incidents. Physical assault comes in third at 11.1%. Chinese people are the largest ethnic group to report experiencing hate (42.2%), followed by Koreans (14.8%), the Vietnamese (8.5%) and Filipinos (7.9%).Businesses are the "primary site" of discrimination (35.4%), while 25.3% of reported incidents took place in public streets. Of note: Though not specified in the report, women also face hate-motivated sexual violence. One attack occurred in a train station last week.Anti-Asian sentiment during the pandemic has also forced many Asian American businesses to shutter.The big picture: Anti-Asian hate has gained more attention in recent weeks, as a string of particularly violent attacks against Asian American elders spurred outrage.About four in 10 Americans have said it's more common for people to express racist views about Asian people now than before the pandemic, per a July report from the Pew Research Center.Last week, Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) announced plans to reintroduce the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would designate a Justice Department officer to oversee review of reported coronavirus-related hate crimes. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Elton John slams Vatican for 'investing millions' in Rocketman and still refusing to bless gay marriages

    Iconic singer says the Vatican invested millions in his 2019 biopic that celebrated his love story with David Furnish.

  • Eagles restructure Jake Elliott, Rodney McLeod

    The Eagles are one of the teams that has had to work to cut their commitments under the salary cap before the start of the 2021 league year on Monday afternoon and they created some more space by restructuring a pair of contracts. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contracts [more]

  • FBI: Overwhelmed police released violent riot suspect on Jan. 6. Then he rejoined the mob.

    Among the many lingering questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is the absence of immediate arrests of many of the most violent figures in the mob.

  • Amazon study backs minimum wage hike

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche and Alexis Christoforous break down Amazon study in regards to minimum wage.

  • Republicans struggle to drown out Biden's 'Help is Here' pandemic relief tour

    Thomas McGarrigle, Republican Party chairman in Pennsylvania's Delaware County, is certain that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is bloated with Democratic goodies and benefits Americans who have not missed a paycheck during the pandemic. But McGarrigle had no grand plans to criticize Biden when the Democratic president on Tuesday makes the county his first stop on a "Help is Here" tour to tout the economic stimulus plan, passed by Congress despite unified Republican opposition.

  • U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia, Iran were most involved in 2020 election interference

    U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia and Iran were the most active foreign adversaries involved in attempting to influence the 2020 presidential election.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.