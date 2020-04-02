Scoop This Low-Mileage 1972 De Tomaso Pantera

This Pantera is unbelievably clean and apparently purrs like a kitten.

Everyone loves the De Tomaso Pantera. It’s the perfect marriage of a sexy European body and tight chassis plus a brutal American V8 engine. Many you’ll find on the market these days are either looking like they’ve been through a war or are clean but missing many original elements. Then there’s this 1972 De Tomaso Pantera with just 10,880 miles on it. Seriously, this Italian beauty is a masterpiece and an extremely rare find.

From the information the dealer has provided, it sounds like this De Tomasohas been owned by some of the most meticulous car guys on the planet. The car is being sold with a 4-inch thick 3-ring binder full of documentation, and with so few miles it sounds like every scrap of paper having anything to do with the car is included.

Just look at that Grabber Blue paint! It’s glossy, shows true depth, and will make people stare open-mouthed. The previous owner kept this car in a climate-controlled garage and didn’t drive it in any bad weather, so it’s probably lived a better life than you.

As you probably guessed, the black interior looks factory-fresh and spectacular all around. That includes the original steering wheel, gauges, and controls so you get immersed in an authentic driving experience.

Not only does this car look fantastic, it runs strong and smooth. The Ford 351 Cleveland V8 growls with appropriate ferocity and of course is practical to keep running that way. You don’t need to worry about problems with the ZF 5-speed manual transmission since it was made for raucous fun.