Schumer privately says he wants to freeze last-minute stimulus changes in order to pass bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alayna Treene
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is privately saying he can pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus package but wants to avoid any last-minute changes jeopardizing its trajectory, three sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: While the president hoped to enlist Republican support for the measure, Schumer has worked to ensure he has a solid 50 votes to muscle it through if necessary. A parliamentary ruling Thursday improved his chances.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What we're hearing: Schumer met with a group of moderate Democratic senators Thursday morning. They pushed for some changes in the bill — including moving pots of money around, more funding for broadband and rural hospitals and extending unemployment benefits beyond August.

  • “They have some ideas and we are going to check them out,” Schumer told Axios afterward.

  • Asked if some of the lawmakers suggested lowering the bill's overall price tag, Schumer said: “I am not going into any details.”

The leader is wary of rocking the boat right now, the sources said, and expects the measure will remain relatively unchanged in its final version.

  • "Schumer [has] been privately meeting with members to get their input on the legislation to make sure it was included in the drafting," a person familiar with the meetings said.

The latest: The Senate parliamentarian announced Thursday night that Democrats could not include a $15 minimum wage provision within the measure under the reconciliation process.

  • The ruling was significant because Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said they were opposed to including the wage hike in the package, potentially costing the Democrats critical votes.

The bottom line: Democrats have largely been in lockstep that a nearly $2 trillion package is required to meet the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Last month, a group of 10 moderate Republican senators offered an approximately $600 billion counterproposal, but it was summarily rejected by the White House.

  • The White House has been publicly optimistic it will add some Republican support but has privately been preparing to pass the package regardless.

  • That strategy requires the entire Democratic Senate caucus to support it, leaving no room for error.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Harris gets a crash course on foreign policy

    The vice president is trying to build up her relationships with foreign leaders and profile on the world's stage.

  • Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

    The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, 64-35, to lead the Energy Department, with 14 Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to give President Biden his 10th Cabinet-level appointee (plus one deputy secretary). After her confirmation, Granholm tweeted that she's "obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis" and "impatient for results." Granholm repeated her priorities on MSNBC Thursday night. "I am all about bringing clean-energy jobs" to communities, especially those, like Michigan, reliant on fossil fuels, she told host Chris Hayes. "I am totally obsessed about how to create good-paying jobs in America," and the clean-energy sector "is the biggest opportunity for us." The market is shifting toward green energy, regardless of what politicians prefer, and the Energy Department's 17 national labs are creating ways to not only expand renewable energy but also "decarbonize fossil fuels," Granholm said. "And honestly, if we can bring the supply chains for all of these clean-energy products to the United States, instead of letting our economic competitors eat us for lunch, the jobs that could be created for us in the U.S. — good-paying jobs — are boundless." Biden has sent the Senate more nominations, and gotten fewer of them confirmed, than any recent president, Axios reports, citing a count by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Biden has submitted more nominees to the Senate — but received fewer confirmations — than recent presidents, data shows. https://t.co/tZQbBPahjI pic.twitter.com/BbuqlSmwOP — Axios (@axios) February 26, 2021 "The new president is facing a pandemic without a surgeon general or head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he confronts an economic crisis without his leaders at Labor or Commerce, and domestic terrorism is on the rise with no attorney general," Axios notes. You can track Biden's nominations at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Letters to the Editor: Xavier Becerra isn't a doctor. Now the Republicans care about expertise?

    Alex Azar, Trump's last secretary of Health and Human Services, was a lawyer just like Xavier Becerra, and they voted to confirm him.

  • Geraldo Rivera condemns the term 'illegal alien' but Hannity isn't buying it

    It’s not uncommon for Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino to disagree during their many joint appearances on Hannity, but on Thursday night when Rivera argued against the use of the term “Illegal alien,” he got it from both Bongino and Sean Hannity as the two barely let him finish a sentence. Geraldo believes the term is dehumanizing, but never really got the chance to explain why as he was continually shouted down. However, there was one moment, though brief, in which Rivera was allowed to speak uninterrupted. “Illegal immigrant presupposes that adjudication has been made. Legal, illegal. You only get to be illegal when an adjudication has been made,” Rivera said. “So when you call someone presumptively illegal, and usually it's coupled with alien, illegal alien, not only do you make the judgment that the person is there illegally, as if you were the judge in an immigration court, but now he's also an alien.”

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • U.S. Senate referee says Democrats cannot include $15 minimum wage in COVID bill

    In a blow to Democrats, the Senate parliamentarian ruled the chamber cannot include President Joe Biden's proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill the party aims to pass without Republican votes, lawmakers said on Thursday. Democrats and progressives had hoped to include the minimum wage increase in the legislation to help cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic and better compensate low-wage workers who have spent months on the front lines of the health crisis as essential workers. Biden is "disappointed in the decision," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, and "will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward because no one in this country should work full time and live in poverty."

  • Bernie Sanders says Democrats will try to devise a backdoor to implement a $15 minimum wage after major stimulus setback

    Sanders said he would introduce a plan to end tax breaks for large corporations and set up incentives for small businesses to implement a pay hike.

  • Mike Tyson Calls for Boycott of Hulu After Streamer Announces 'Iron Mike' Limited Series

    “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson wrote.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief: Phone logs show Jan. 6 National Guard approval was delayed

    Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman testified on Thursday that cellphone records show former USCP chief Steven Sund requested National Guard support from the House sergeant-at-arms as early as 12:58pm on Jan. 6, but he did not receive approval until over an hour later.Why it matters: Sund and former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving clashed at a Senate hearing on Tuesday over a dispute in the timeline for when Capitol Police requested the National Guard during the Capitol insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIrving insisted that he has no recollection of receiving the request until after 2pm. Lawmakers are looking for accountability over that hour of lost time, when pro-Trump rioters were able to breach and ransack the Capitol."I did not get a request at 1:09 that I can remember," Irving, who resigned after the insurrection, testified. "The first conversation I had with chief Sund in that timeframe was 1:28, 1:30. In that conversation, he indicated that conditions were deteriorating and he might be looking for National Guard approval."Details: Pittman testified to a House subcommittee that Sund's phone records show the former chief first reached out for National Guard support to Irving at 12:58pm.Sund then spoke to former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger to make the same request at 1:05pm, per Pittman.Pittman says Sund repeated his request to Irving at 1:28pm, then spoke to him again at 1:34pm, 1:39pm and 1:45pm.Go deeper: Pittman testifies officers were unsure of lethal force rules on Jan. 6Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democrats drubbing Trumpless GOP on social media

    Data: Twitter/CrowdTangle (Feb 24, 2021); Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIn a swift reversal from 90 days ago, Democrats are now the ones with overpowering social media muscle and the ability to drive news.The big picture: Former President Donald Trump’s digital exile and the reversal of national power has turned the tables on which party can keep a stranglehold on online conversation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAcross Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the banishment of Trump and the loss of his massive following have left the GOP barren against Democrats' clout.The combined Twitter following for the 10 elected Democrats with the biggest audiences is 102 million compared to 23 million for the top 10 Republicans. Even taking President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris out of the equation, Democrats' following is nearly triple Republicans'. On Instagram over the last 30 days, the 10 most-engaged Democrats drove 76 million interactions vs. 6 million for the 10 most-engaged Republicans, according to CrowdTangle data. Take away Biden and Harris and the advantage is still double.On Facebook, the top 10 Democrats have generated 2.5x more interactions than top 10 Republicans over the last 30 days, per CrowdTangle data.Between the lines: Stars from the Democratic primary like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg accrued massive followings over the last few years.With the Trump show crowding out everyone else over the last four years, few other Republicans had a chance to build their profiles.Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Rand Paul — all of 2016 GOP primary fame — currently have the three biggest Twitter followings among elected Republicans.The picture for Republicans is particularly grim on Instagram, which has become a home for young, progressive politics.While AOC has 8.9m followers and Sanders has 6.7m, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (2.3m) is the only elected Republican over a million.Yes, but: Outside of elected officials, Republicans have a bigger bench of social clout, including the Trump family, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and the potent right-wing media ecosystem.Flashback: Democrats slogged through the Trump era powerless to break through the president’s ability to commandeer the national conversation through his Twitter feed. Only after AOC’s election to Congress in 2018 did Democrats have an authentic social media powerhouse to counter Trump’s attention monopoly.The bottom line: Trump is keeping himself in the 2024 conversation and his continued omnipresence, even without a digital footprint, could keep the rest of the party neutered.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fact check: ERCOT, not Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, requested bypass of environmental limits

    ERCOT, the entity that oversees Texas' electrical grid, made a request to allow generators to bypass emissions limits, not Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Report: Russell Wilson “stormed out” after his ideas for fixing Seattle’s offense were dismissed

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson publicly said what he needed to say in the days after the Super Bowl. Someone has been speaking privately since then, and it has culminated in a lengthy item from TheAthletic.com that takes the closest look yet and the fractures and fissures in a relationship that currently seems to have a [more]

  • Nissan says makes breakthrough with engine in reducing CO2 emissions

    Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it has reached a breakthrough in achieving a 50% thermal efficiency with its in-development e-POWER hybrid technology, which could lead to a further reduction of car CO2 emissions. This new thermal efficiency level would improve fuel consumption by 25% over the 40% thermal efficiency level in the upcoming e-POWER engine, the company said. "Nissan's latest approach to engine development has raised the bar to world-leading levels, accelerating past the current auto industry average range of 40% thermal efficiency, making it possible to even further reduce vehicle CO2 emissions," the company said in a statement.

  • North Korea: Russian diplomats leave by hand-pushed trolley

    The diplomats had no choice as Pyongyang has banned trains from leaving as part of Covid measures.

  • Emergency monthly checks for parents could turn permanent under Senate Democrats' push

    The House stimulus would give families a monthly check of $250 or $300 per child starting on July 1. Democrats will try to make it permanent.

  • AT&T accuses Tucker Carlson of misleading viewers in segment about Chinese business ties

    Carlson allegedly failed to include in his segment information AT&T provided him about why it opposed sanctions against a Chinese telecommunications company.

  • Here's why gas prices keep going up — and how high they're likely to rise

    Prices are the highest since the pre-pandemic days, and they're still climbing.

  • Woman makes disturbing discovery beneath the carpet in her home: 'It was hiding for a reason'

    Always get your house inspected before buying it, folks. The post What could possibly be lurking inside this woman’s newly discovered basement? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Report on sex trafficking in Canada reveals a surprising demographic

    A new report that looks at the human trafficking transportation corridors throughout the country also reveals that Canadian women are most commonly the victims.

  • Analysis: Window is already narrowing for Republican to challenge Donald Trump for 2024

    It is looking ever more probable that Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. His opponents, including some within the Republican Party, say four years is an eternity in politics and much can change. But, in reality it isn’t four years. Candidates will begin officially announcing their runs in early 2023. That's only two years from now. And they will be quietly cultivating donors and influential backers long before that. So it is actually quite a narrow window for anyone else to overhaul Mr Trump before his campaign juggernaut gets going. All eyes are on his speech this Sunday at CPAC, the annual conservative conference, which like Mr Trump has relocated from Washington to Florida. The speech will see him fully re-emerge from his post-presidential cocoon. Indications emanating from Mar-a-Lago suggest the speech will be designed to leave any would-be presidential nominees in no doubt whatsoever that he is still the presumptive first choice. An adviser told The Telegraph that Mr Trump has spent the last weeks taking a break, and practising his golf swing, but is keen to re-engage in the fight. In terms of age, Mr Trump would be 78 on Election Day 2024. If successful, he would become the oldest person ever elected president. But he would only be six months older than Joe Biden was on Election Day 2020. Even Mitt Romney admitted this week that the former president would win easily if he decides to run. Mr Romney, who has twice voted to convict Mr Trump in impeachment trials, said: "I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination." If he does, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he would "absolutely" support the former president, les than a month after excoriating Mr Trump in a blistering floor speech. "I've got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus governors and others," Mr McConnell said. "There's no incumbent. Should be a wide open race." But when directly asked if he would support Mr Trump again were he to win the nomination, Mr McConnell responded: "The nominee of the party? Absolutely."