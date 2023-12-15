New Scooter’s coffee kiosk opening next week might be the happiest Scooter’s in Wichita

Wichita has a whole lot of Scooter’s Coffee shops. At least seven of the drive-through coffee kiosks have popped up in the city limits of Wichita over the last 16 years, and most of the smaller towns surrounding Wichita have at least one as well.

Now, a new Scooter’s is on the verge of opening, and this one might be the happiest Scooter’s in town.

On Monday, franchisees Ryan and Sarah Kromer will open Wichita’s newest Scooter’s in the District 96 development, which is near the Aloft Hotel. It faces Oliver and sits right next door to the new QuikTrip at 3520 N. Oliver.

What makes this Scooter’s different? Though the menu and the service will be the same as what Wichita has become accustomed to, this shop will feature the chain’s latest building design, which includes a big yellow happy face looking very content as he (or she) holds his cup of Scooter’s coffee.

The happy face is also featured on little stickers that most Scooter’s locations put on the top of customer’s coffee cups, and soon, it will appear on all of Scooter’s buildings, Ryan Kromer said.

“That’s the new signage,” Kromer said. “It’s supposed to embody kindness within a cup of coffee.”

Speaking of kindness, the Kromers plan to donate 100% of their opening-day proceeds to two local charities: Down Syndrome Society of Wichita and Rainbows United. The charities are both important to the Kromers, who have a 4-year-old nephew and 7-year-old neighbor with Down Syndrome.

The Kromers have five other Scooter’s stores in Kansas. Their territory includes small towns around Wichita, and they opened their first in Valley Center in July 2021. They then acquired an already existing Scooter’s in Augusta in April of last year and in October opened one in Winfield. They just opened their Arkansas City store three weeks ago.

Bel Aire was also part of the Kromers’ territory, and they were able to get it expanded a bit to include the K-96 and Oliver spot. This will be their only Wichita store. (Franchisee Mackenzie Burnett owns the majority of the other Wichita-area Scooter’s.)

Starting Monday, the new Scooter’s will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.