Scooter driver, 18, arrested in Bronx shooting death of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay

An 18-year-old scooter driver connected to last week’s fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx has been arrested, police said Monday.

Omar Bojang is accused of steering the scooter on which 15-year-old gunman Matthew Godwin was riding when he turned a Bronx street into a deadly shooting gallery May 16.

Godwin was aiming at a 13-year-old boy, but his shots went wide; one bullet cut a half-block path of death down Fox St. near Westchester Ave., striking young Kyhara in the stomach.

Bojang is a member of the Moneywood street gang that’s linked to a pair of prior shootings, police said.

He was picked up on an arrest warrant Monday and taken to the 41st Precinct stationhouse, where charges against him are pending.

Godwin was arrested Friday in the Bronx’s 95 Hotel, where he and his mother were holed up so he could avoid arrest, police said. He was charged as an adult with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession