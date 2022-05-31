Scooter driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash Monday, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a scooter driver critically injured Monday.

At about 1:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash in the area of East 34th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to a report from the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a black SUV was headed west on 34th Street when they hit the driver of a red scooter going south on Prospect Avenue, police said.

The driver of the scooter, whose identity has not been made public, was hospitalized, police said. Their injuries were later upgraded from not life-threatening to critical.

The SUV’s driver fled the scene, continuing west on 34th Street, said police, who are looking for the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.