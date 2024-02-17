Scooter driver dies in Bronx hit-and-run crash

A 35-year-old man on a two-wheeled, gas-powered scooter died after a Bronx hit-and-run crash, police said Saturday.

Victim William Cruz was zipping south along Park Ave. in Belmont about 7:40 p.m. Friday when he collided with a black sedan heading east on E. 183rd St., cops said.

EMS rushed Cruz to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. Cruz lived in Washington Heights, about five miles from where he crashed.

The operator of the sedan fled the scene. No arrests were made.

Collision Investigation detectives were scouring the area on Saturday for surveillance images that can help them identify the car and its driver.