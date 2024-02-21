Scooter falls from above onto police vehicle. 14-year-old threw it off bridge, cops say

A flying scooter crashed onto the roof of a police vehicle near Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, and investigators say a 14-year-old Tennessee boy is to blame for the dangerous stunt.

The teen was also armed with a pistol, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, as two officers were working from a utility terrain vehicle near the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, officials said.

“The two officers were inside a UTV at the time. The scooter struck the left rear corner of the UTV’s roof,” police said.

“Cameras on the bridge showed the teen pick up the scooter, which had been left on the bridge, and drop it over the railing.”

A search for the suspect seen in the video was launched, resulting in him being found in stadium parking at the east end of the bridge, police said.

He was arrested and will be charged with “two counts of aggravated assault on police officers, felony vandalism, and unlawful gun possession,” officials said.

“The teen was taken to juvenile detention,” police said.

Investigators did not report if the officers suffered any injuries during the incident.

“The scooter has a replacement cost of $1,600,” police said.

