Scooter reported stolen and other reports

Jul. 26—An electric scooter was reported stolen at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday at 321 James Ave. The theft occurred the previous evening between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday on West Park Avenue. An account was fraudulently opened in another person's name.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday at 918 Lincoln Ave.

Vehicle reported stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday at 1516 Ashley Court.

Theft reported

A theft of a vape and bottle of vape juice was reported at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday at 321 James Ave.

1 arrested on local warrants

Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 53, on local warrants at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Windows smashed out

Deputies received a report at 9:36 a.m. Monday of someone who was smashing out windows with a hammer at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested on violation

Deputies arrested James Robert Hayes, 30, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.