Scooter Santa injured in hit-and-run, Broussard man facing charges

A Broussard man is facing charges after police said he hit "Scooter Santa" with his car and left the area.

Raymond Sutton, who rides around an electric scooter dressed as Santa Clause, was driving on West Main Street near South Bernard Road in Broussard when he was hit by a car on Dec. 23, Broussard Police spokesperson Capt. Zac Gerard said in a release.

The scooter did have proper lighting, Gerard said. The driver left the scene of the crash.

The 44-year-old was injured and laying on the shoulder of the roadway when officers arrived at about 7:45 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is still recovering, Gerard said.

Police arrested Jonathon Carr, 30, on Tuesday in connection with the incident. He was charged with felony hit-and-run and has since been released from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

