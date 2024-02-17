Scooter's Coffee construction moves along on city's north side

Feb. 17—DANVILLE — Construction has been moving right along for a new coffee shop on North Vermilion Street in Danville.

Scooter's Coffee is being constructed on the former A & W Root Beer site at 2828 N. Vermilion St.

According to 919 Marketing Company Public Relations Specialist Jacquelyn Masse, "We are currently targeting an April 15 soft opening with the grand opening still to be determined."

Scooter's is drive-thru only, which lends to speed of service, Masse said.

According to the company, "the very ﬁrst Scooter's Coffee location was known as 'Scooter's Java Express.' We named it 'Scooter's' after reviewing a list of options including 'Scooter.' The name fit well with our mission to keep customers happy by helping them 'scoot in and scoot out' quickly."

Scooter's decided to build in Danville for a number of reasons.

"We have an existing location in Paris, Ill., and have quite a few customers that work in Danville, and we believed Danville was the right market to continue to expand and invest in," Masse said.

She said Scooter's anticipates hiring 21 employees for this location and they are currently hiring for the store manager position.

"We will begin hiring for baristas and shift leads in March," she said.

Masse said, "Everything we do is based on the values that we at Scooter's Coffee believe in and live by. The result? A company that recognizes relationships are the foundation of our success, and at the end of the day, relationships are what really matter."

Menu items include hot, iced and blended drinks, smoothies, teas, and some food items.

"The Caramelicious is our signature drink and by far the most popular drink hot or blended. We also have options for everyone from brewed coffee to energy drinks. We also continue to expand our food offerings with our fresh baked goods being the most popular," Masse said.

According to the company's history, Scooter's Coffee started in 1998.

Co-founders Don and Linda Eckles opened their first drive-thru coffeehouse in Bellevue, Nebraska. Their keys to success: find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a big smile. Scooter's Coffee is fortunate to have over two decades of success due to its commitment to the original business principles and company core values, according to the company.