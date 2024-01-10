A Scooter's Coffee could be coming to Greenfield. Here's what we know about the proposal.

Proposed layout of Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee could have its first location opening in Greenfield soon.

Here's what we know about the proposal, which was scheduled to be discussed by the Greenfield Plan Commission Jan. 9.

Where would Scooter's Coffee in Greenfield be located?

The coffee shop would be located at 4160 W. Loomis Road, according to city documents. The site is currently the home to Crossroads Diner, a brunch restaurant known for its wide selection of breakfast and lunch menu options.

A Scooter's Coffee is being proposed for the city of Greenfield where Crossroads Diner is now located.

The applicant is offering to buy the restaurant and became a franchisee of Scooter's Coffee.

What would the Scooter's Greenfield location look like?

The layout of the project shows that the property would be a small kiosk building, with no indoor seating and a patio for public access and a drive-thru, according to city documents. The building would be occupied by employees only.

The proposed site layout would require complete demolition of the existing building. A construction timetable is not known.

This Scooter’s location will serve coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, pastries and pre-packaged breakfast items. Plans show that the kiosk will employee approximately 15 to 20 employees with three to four baristas working at a time.

What are the proposed hours of the business?

The hours of operation for the business would be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

How many other locations does Scooter's Coffee have?

To date, Scooter’s Coffee has about 700 stores open and operating, with the closest being located at 2150 Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee.

Will a public hearing be required?

A public hearing for a building permit for the project will be required, according to Greenfield Community Development Manager Kristi Porter. This Common Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb. 21.

Planned road improvements will require new entrance

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation currently has plans to improve roads in the area, including closing the existing curb cut into the current site from West Loomis Road.

Current Wisconsin Department of Transportation construction plans for Loomis Road.

In addition, city documents show that the DOT will be making median cut improvements at the intersection of South 43rd Street and West Loomis Road.

The only entrance to the establishment would be from the new South 43rd Street driveway near the west end of the site. Vehicles would have to enter the establishment from the new entry right into the proposed drive-thru lane.

Contact Adrienne Davis at amdavis@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @AdriReportss.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A Scooter's Coffee with a drive-thru could be coming to Greenfield