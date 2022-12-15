Scope Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCOPE) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Scope Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCOPE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Scope Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM11m ÷ (RM241m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Scope Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Scope Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Scope Industries Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Scope Industries Berhad's ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.1%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 67%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Scope Industries Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Scope Industries Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 19% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

