Scope Industries Berhad's (KLSE:SCOPE) earnings have declined over year, contributing to shareholders 29% loss

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Scope Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCOPE) share price has gained some 41% in the last three months. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 29% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

On a more encouraging note the company has added RM23m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Scope Industries Berhad reported an EPS drop of 5.4% for the last year. The share price decline of 29% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Scope Industries Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

While the broader market lost about 1.8% in the twelve months, Scope Industries Berhad shareholders did even worse, losing 29%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Scope Industries Berhad you should be aware of.

