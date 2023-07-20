Scorched earth tactics in Bakhmut now turns against Russia – Ukrainian National Guard

The Ukrainian defence forces have gained tactical ground near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, although the large concentration of Russian troops in this area of the frontline indicates the strategic importance of this town to Russia.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), citing Ruslan Muzychuk, Spokesman for the NGU

Quote: "Ukrainian defenders are holding the initiative on the Bakhmut front, advancing along the flanks. The progress made by the defence forces in June, including reaching the necessary dominant heights, now allows them to exercise fire control.

The scorched earth tactics the enemy used earlier are now turning against them. Our troops have had tactical progress. However, the enemy’s engagement of such large forces here indicates that this is still a strategic point for them."

Details: In a comment to UP, Muzychuk explained that during the offensive in winter and spring, most buildings, fortifications and positions were destroyed. Russia completely destroyed Bakhmut block by block with tanks and artillery. There are almost no fortified positions left that would allow the Russians to gain a foothold, even though they are not relenting.

The Russians have also been pressuring the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts while focusing their efforts on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts to prevent further advance of Ukrainian forces.

The Russian troops carried out intense assault operations on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts over the past 24 hours. They are bringing reserves to the area.

Quote: "The National Guard units performing tasks in the area of Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast have been holding their positions steadfastly. The Guardsmen, together with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, have been destroying Russian equipment and firepower. Most recently, aerial reconnaissance of the 4th Brigade of the NGU, together with the 54th Brigade, detected and destroyed a 240 mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortar on the Lyman front. A Pole-21 electronic warfare system was also destroyed.

The National Guard continues assault operations on the Zaporizhzhia front. Soldiers from the 15th Operational Brigade, supported by tanks and artillery, have been driving the enemy out of their positions. There are results of the advance, and they will be reported later."

