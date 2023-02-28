Scorching Rally in India Consumer Stocks Over, Top Manager Says

Ishika Mookerjee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in India’s largest consumer stocks has likely run its course as margins are near historical highs and the firms appear reluctant to boost investment, according to one of the nation’s biggest money managers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We think earnings growth will disappoint,” said Anish Tawakley, who oversees about $4.8 billion as deputy equity chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management in Mumbai. “We don’t think volumes will recover unless these companies ramp up investments — brand building, marketing, product innovation, consumer spending.”

The global reopening from the pandemic boosted consumer shares around the world, especially in India where the domestic demand story has long been touted by global funds, leading to billions in inflows in the second half of 2022. Still, as inflation accelerates and hits the rural population particularly hard, cracks are emerging in the the country’s consumption dynamic.

An index of India’s consumer goods firms has dropped about 3% from its peak earlier this month and is now little changed this year after jumping 17% in 2022. That’s still better than the broader S&P BSE Sensex Index, which has fallen 2.6% since the end of December.

The ICICI Prudential Focused Bluechip Equity Fund co-managed by Tawakley has beaten 94% of its peers over the past three years, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

A number of big consumer players, including ITC Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., saw profit margins jump in the latest earnings season, leading some analysts to question whether there’s much scope for further increases. At the same time, their broader performance was dragged down by the rural segment.

The negative impact of inflation will lead to a decline in middle-income consumption across categories such as quick-service restaurants, food delivery, paints and durable goods, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note last week.

India’s core inflation has exceeded 6% for the past 16 months, threatening to weigh on economic growth and consumer spending. The central bank expects the consumer price index to average 6.5% in the current fiscal year to March.

Tawakley said for one of his other funds he has lowered his allocation to metals and non-bank financial companies, and is instead leaning toward housing and construction-related sectors on expectations of positive earnings surprises.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Stays Rooted Near $23.5K

    ALSO: Sam Reynolds writes about the complicated relationship between layer 1 blockchain Coinflux’s CFX token and China and asks if it has triple-digit growth potential; bitcoin ticks down but holds near $23.5K.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Ng Says Malaysian Jail Was ‘Absolute Hell’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker and convicted 1MDB conspirator Roger Ng said in a court filing that he spent six months in a squalid Malaysian prison where he was sometimes chained to as many as 20 other inmates.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldm

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • Salesforce and billionaire Marc Benioff face a defining moment: Morning Brief

    Leadership is being questioned and the stakes are high.

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • Elon Musk suggests Warren Buffett should buy Tesla stock - and reveals Charlie Munger could have invested in 2008 at a tiny fraction of its valuation today

    Munger could have bought into Tesla at a $200 million valuation, or less than 0.1% of the automaker's current market capitalization, Musk said.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AMC Entertainment (AMC) This Earnings Season?

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 12 Best Affordable Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Affordable Dividend Stocks to Buy. In February 2023, the Federal Reserve announced its eighth consecutive interest rate hike in a year, […]

  • Warren Buffett's, Bill Ackman's, and Michael Burry's Portfolios All Have 1 Thing In Common

    Buffett, Ackman, and Burry are all expert stock pickers who have developed a reputation for outsmarting the market.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The world's largest cloud platforms are about to distribute Nvidia's artificial intelligence services.

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • ‘You can learn a lot from dead people.’ Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s 99-year-old partner, doles out investing wisdom.

    “Don’t count on getting rich twice,” Munger warns that there is no 100% confidence when investing, in Berkshire Hathaway’s latest annual shareholder letter.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Amazon Stock 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994. After branching out to digital music and videos in 1998, the company has gone on to become an e-commerce titan and a dominating force in the cloud market with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and has expanded to many other industries. Here's how much you would have accumulated if you had invested $10,000 in Amazon's stock in 2013.