Scorching temperatures are closing schools and causing problems across the country

Large companies often have to produce marketing campaigns with thousands of pieces of individual content, including email and social media ads. Rocketium’s platform automates much of the process, and its clients include McDonald’s, Amazon and Tokopedia. The Palo Alto-based company announced today that it has raised $5.3 million in new funding led by Tenacity Ventures, with participation from returning investors Emergent Ventures, 1Crowd and Blume Ventures.