$600 off Samsung QLED, $853 off LG OLED—all the best TV deals right now

Shop early Black Friday deals on TVs so you can enjoy the best sports time of the year.

Even though tomorrow is Thanksgiving and Black Friday happens immediately after, Black Friday sales are already in full swing. If the thought of staying inside this holiday season and streaming your favorite show sounds cozy, we're with you. Score blockbuster savings on a brand new TV right now ahead of the biggest shopping holiday of the year. We've found some amazing Black Friday TV discounts on quality panels from LG, Samsung, TCL and more.

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands and prices. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean. Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are Black Friday TV deals for pretty much every need.

The 5 best early Black Friday TV deals

LG Black Friday TV deals

Right now you can save $100 off the LG C2 OLED 4K Smart TV, our best overall TV pick. The C2 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. Amazon has it on sale ahead of Black Friday 2022 in its 65-inch size for $1,696.99.

LG TVs are on sale right now ahead of Black Friday 2022.

TCL Black Friday TV deals

Walmart has plenty of rollbacks on quality screens right now. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ experience wherever you plunk down a TV. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 43-inch model for a $40 price cut at $218.

TCL is rolling out the early Black Friday deals on its best and brightest TVs.

Hisense Black Friday TV deals

Hisense may not be one of the most well-known TV brands, but it creates quality screens. One of them is the Hisense U7H, which you can get in a 65-inch size at Amazon for $698—that's $351.99 off its list price of $1,049.99. Gamers will be impressed with its HDMI 2.1 inputs, which mean smoother play with minimal lag and optimal smoothness.

Score on early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and grab a Hisense TV for under $300.

Samsung Black Friday TV deals

Samsung is known for making devices that are as powerful as they are stylish, and its TVs are no exception. One of the many gorgeous TV screens you can get on sale is the Samsung QN90A. Right now before Black Friday 2022, Amazon has a 55-inch model for $1,247.99—a 22% discount from its list price of $1,597.99.When we tested the QN90A, we were impressed by its picture, beautiful design and dazzling brightness. We were so blown away that we named it one of the best Samsung TVs of 2022.

According to our lab tests, the Samsung QN90A (seen here) does a slightly better job saturating color during HDR content.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop for tons of early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What are the best Black Friday TV deals?

Ahead of Black Friday 2022, you can score on a wide variety of TVs from the biggest retailers around. For instance, at Amazon you can grab a HD TV for less than $150 with the ​​Hisense A4 Series TV. Don't mind spending more for a bigger plasma? Amazon also has the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series TV for $853 off, knocking the original $2,499.99 price down to $1,646.99. In terms of Black Friday TV deals, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so shop these elite discounts now while you can.

What stores are open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some will be closed during Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

