You Can Score 80% Off a Paramount+ Subscription Until March 7

Paramount+ — the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access and home to original shows like “Star Trek: Picard” and “1883” — is celebrating its one-year birthday this week. The streaming platform is offering 80% off plans to new and returning subscribers now through March 7, 2022.

Use the promo code “BIRTHDAY” to get the Essential plan for $1 per month for three months, or skip the ads with a Premium plan for $2 per month for three months. After the promo period ends, prices rise to $4.99 per month for the ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 per month for the Premium plan, Variety reports.

However, TechHive.com shared a secret on March 2 that allows users to snag Paramount+ service for free, instead. You’ll need a monthly code, which you can find online. This month’s code, TechHive reports, is “BETWEEN.” As long as you are not a current subscriber (even if you had a subscription in the past) you can enter the code for a free one-month trial.

TechHive advises cancelling your subscription one day after signing up. Your subscription will remain active for the duration of the month and then cancel. At that point, you can renew with a new code for as long as Paramount+ provides this offer.

Paramount, of course, is promoting their birthday sale this month. If you’d rather not have the hassle of remembering to subscribe and cancel each month, the birthday deal for $1 per month is still quite a bargain. In March, Paramount+ subscribers can look forward to content such as “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” “Halo,” and World Cup soccer.

