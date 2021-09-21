Score an Amazon Fire Tablet for less than $60 at QVC now

Score an Amazon Fire Tablet bundle for less than $60 at QVC now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While it’s only September, it’s actually the beginning of the holiday gift buying season. Rather than waiting until the very last second, your best bet is to snatch your gifts when they’re available—and at an amazing price. If you'll be shopping for an affordable tablet for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you'll definitely want to check out this majorly discounted Amazon Fire Tablet bundle on sale at QVC right now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The Amazon Fire Tablet allows you to stream your favorites, surf the internet and enjoy countless apps with the touch of a finger.

For a limited time, QVC is offering the Amazon Fire HD 8 (10th generation) tablet, bundled with vouchers buyers can redeem for a customizable Caseable protective case and ring stand, as well as software downloads (including America’s Test Kitchen). As part of the bundle deal, you’ll get all the elements for $57, which includes free shipping and handling—that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months, even without the bundled items.

The kids’ edition of the Amazon Fire HD 8 is our favorite tablet for kids, and while the feature set for the adult version isn't identical, we liked the sound and picture quality. With up to 12 hours of use on one charge and a 30% faster 2GHz quad-core processor, plus accessories, the Amazon Fire Tablet bundle makes a great gift—especially at this price!

Subscribe to Reviewed's Resources newsletter for tips, tricks and hacks to get through this together.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: QVC: Buy an Amazon Fire Tablet for less than $60 right now