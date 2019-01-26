Score an Apple iPad on sale for as little as $155

Twitter More

Facebook More

Used everywhere from coffee shops to classrooms nowadays, Apple's iPad has changed the way we interact with technology on the go. It's super fast and ridiculously lightweight, and its usability is basically unmatched. Whether you want to draw, read, play games, download a podcast, or Insta-stalk your ex's new love interest, an iPad lets you do it conveniently and in vibrant detail.

If you're in the market for an iPad, you'll probably begin your shopping search by checking out the latest iteration of the tablet — the iPad Pro — which is now in its third generation. But we're going to let you in on a little secret: You can score a good-as-new iPad for a fraction of the price of the newer model by buying refurbished instead. For a limited time, you'll find eight different options on sale in the Mashable Shop for a fraction of their original prices. Read more...

More about Ipad, Refurbished, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Stackcommerce, and Tech