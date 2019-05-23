Score an Apple Watch Series 3 for $80 off From Walmart

From Popular Mechanics

There's no shortage of things the Apple watch can do to make life easier-stream your favorite tunes, answer texts, track your hikes and runs, make sure you're getting enough sleep. Even though the new Series 4 has the latest tech, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still one of the best smart watches you can get. And now you can get one for $80 off on Walmart.com.

This watch not only has a heart rate sensor and GPS capability, but also a barometric altimeter to measure your elevation, a waterproof design, and connectivity to tons of apps. Select either 38 and 42mm sizes for the GPS-only or GPS + Cellular models with white or black sport bands-you’ll save $80 on any one!



With cellular connectivity, the Apple Watch can serve as your phone to take calls, messages, emails, and more while you’re on the go-whether exploring the great outdoors or just running errands without having to carry your cellphone around. Though this feature will bump up the watch’s price by $100, it does make the Apple Watch the most convenient device for iPhone users.

