Score big tech savings before Prime Day with Best Buy deals on Apple, LG and Samsung

Head to Best Buy to shop competing Amazon Prime Day deals on must-have tech from HP, Sony and more.

With just two days until Amazon Prime Day 2022, Best Buy is offering crazy competing deals on everything from laptops and headphones to TVs and appliances. Tech junkies are sure to find savings worth snatching with markdowns on top-notch brands like Samsung, LG and Apple. No need to wait for Amazon's deals to drop on Tuesday, July 12—Best Buy has the best collection of tech deals available today.

Shop the Best Buy Prime Day sale

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect appliance to complete your home renovation or a reliable pair of earbuds that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale ahead of Prime Day. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!

The best Prime Day deals you can shop at Best Buy

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a reliable gas range and a powerful laptop.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

TV deals at Best Buy

Upgrade your home viewing experience with these Best Buy deals on top-rated TVs.

If you want to turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, Vizio and more.

Laptop deals at Best Buy

Get ahead of the Prime Day shopping rush with these laptop deals at Best Buy.

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with ease thanks to these Best Buy deals on laptops. Shop devices that are super portable and ultra-powerful.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Snag a new cellphone for impressive prices with these Best Buy deals.

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on the go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy certainly won't disappoint.

Appliance deals at Best Buy

Get your cooking and laundry done with ease by shopping these Best Buy deals on appliances.

There's so much to do around the house in a day. Make housework a little easier with these Best Buy deals on appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

Tech deals at Best Buy

Bring new technology into your home with these Prime Day-level deals on earbuds, smart assistants and more.

Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from stylish wireless earbuds to compact smart speakers.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Best Buy is already offering tons of deep discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more—and the savings will blow your mind.

When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. The retailer also offers flash sales focused on specific devices and three-day events with sitewide savings. Even without hosting sales, Best Buy has its own deals section with daily discounts available on essential tech.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?

There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. If you're looking for movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $300 off at $1,599.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. It also has four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution on the latest gaming consoles.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

Shop the Best Buy Prime Day sale

