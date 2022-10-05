Score Deals on Smart TVs, Apple Watches and More During Limited-Time Walmart Sale in October

Wolterk / Getty Images

Walmart is preparing for the holiday season with an early sale. The company announced its October savings event “Rollbacks and More,” featuring a selection of deals, starting Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 a.m. ET, and running through Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to a Walmart press release, customers shopping early during the “Rollbacks and More” event will be able to take advantage of some of the best deals on the hottest gifts and across electronics, home, toys, fashion and more categories. The company said it’s making price investments to ensure it can deliver the best value to its customers during the holiday season.

Some of the event’s best deals include an RCA 55″ 4K Smart TV marked down from $278.00 to $198.00, an Apple Watch Series 8 priced at $349.00 from $399.00, a Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook, a carrying case and wireless mouse for $149.00 down from $229.00 plus many others.

Walmart also has a new and expanded “no concerns” returns option, which the company describes as a way to save customers time during the busiest season of the year. Starting in October, customers and Walmart+ members have until Jan. 31 2023 under Walmart’s “Holiday Guarantee” to return items from eligible purchases made on or after Oct. 1.

Customers can also return items from the comfort of their own vehicle with curbside returns. Walmart+ members can schedule a return without leaving their homes by handing off the return to a Walmart delivery driver — no box or label necessary.

