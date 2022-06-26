Score early Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams
Get ready to save in style. While Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, you don't have to wait to fill your cart (and closet) with discounted fashion finds. As part of its early Prime Day deals, the online retail giant has already dropped several sales on top-rated styles.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on wardrobe staples or try designer brands for less, we’ve rounded up several early Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you can score right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the sales happening ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Early Amazon Prime Day women's clothing deals
From discounted denim to an oh-so-cozy caftan, find your new go-to style among the early Prime Day women's clothing deals.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket from $7 (save up to $22)
Wild Meadow Women's Long Sleeve Cutout Ribbed Midi Dress from $10 (save up to $26)
Goodthreads Women's High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean from $25 (save up to $25)
Early Amazon Prime Day men's clothing deals
Whether you’re hitting the gym or the beach, refresh your closet for summer with these early Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing.
G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Explorer Performance Cliff Peak Hybrid Short from $9 (save up to $26)
IZOD Men's Slim Fit Saltwater Dockside Short Sleeve Slub Solid Polo from $18 (save up to $9)
Adidas Men's Aeroready 3-Stripes Sleeveless Tee for $22 (save up to $8)
Early Amazon Prime Day shoe and accessory deals
Score stylish shades or a pair of fresh kicks before Prime Day kicks off.
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker from $23 (save up to $57)
Ray-Ban Rb3539 Erika Metal Round Sunglasses for $124 (save $31)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price drops on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across categories ranging from home and tech to fashion—there are plenty of ways to save.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We expect to see tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Prime Day deals available today. During the two-day sale, many deals won’t last the full 48 hours so be sure to shop quickly if something catches your eye.
What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Start making space in your closet: During Prime Day 2021, we saw deals on top brands including Ugg, Adidas and Reebok, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands.
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?
Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, subscribe today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.
If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—have historically offered sales around the same time as Prime Day.
