Score epic July 4th tech deals on Apple, Samsung, Vizio, Sony, LG

The best 4th of July tech deals

​​​​​​— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The 4th of July is coming in hot. The nation's birthday isn't just a great time to sip a cool drink and barbecue until the sky lights up, it's also a fantastic time to save. We've rounded up all the best tech deals around so you can find yourself a killer deal and start the summer off right. Here’s everything you need to know about the sales we expect to see during the big holiday.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you’re shopping for the best TVs, the best laptops or an awesome pair of headphones, we’ve rounded up the best deals around so you can get some firework savings to go along with your fireworks show.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

►4th of July: 60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

The best 4th of July deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite 4th of July deals you can shop right now, including the LG G1 OLED TV and Apple AirPods Pro.

The best 4th of July TV deals

The Samsung Neo QLED Q90A is one of the best TVs you can buy.

The 4th is a great time to look for a serious deal on a seriously great TV. After scouring the web, here are the top deals we've found.

The best 4th of July headphones deals

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the most popular earbuds you can buy for good reason.

A great deal on a great pair of headphones will make your 4th of July celebration all the sweeter.

Story continues

The best 4th of July laptops deals

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is a top performer in its price class, and offers even better value on sale.

A great laptop is an essential tech accessory, especially if you're headed to school in the fall. We've found the absolute best deals around to help you get a great price on a great new machine.

The best 4th of July tech accessories deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 is our favorite smartwatch, and it's on sale right now.

From smartwatches to tablets, these are some of the best tech accessories we expect to be on sale for the 4th of July this year.

When is the 4th of July?

The 4th of July, as you might guess, falls on Monday, July 4. We usually see deals erupting before and after the 4th, however, so we'll be updating this post throughout the holiday weekend to find you the very best tech deals on the web.

What tech deals can we expect on the 4th of July?

You'll find a plethora of deals throughout our post for all kinds of tech, and that means there's something for everyone. We've broken down our deals by category, including TVs, headphones, laptops , and other tech accessories.

What should I shop during the 4th of July?

We've rounded up the best deals across tech categories, so what you should shop really depends on what you need. Headphones and TV deals are a go-to for most folks, as they're among the most useful and rewarding upgrades, but you can't go wrong with a new laptop or accessory either. That's especially true if you're heading off to school in the fall.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 4th of July tech sales: Shop TVs, laptops from Best Buy, Walmart