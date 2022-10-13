Score this excellent Hamilton food processor for under $40 at the Amazon Prime sales event
The Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor with Bowl Scraper is a well-priced food processor that covers all of the basics better than some pricier models.
Already a great budget buy, this food processor is selling at a 37% discount, saving you more than $20.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over, and the deals on kitchen appliances are being served up to shoppers. The Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor with Bowl Scraper holds a reputation for being an excellent budget-buy that blows pricier competition out of the water—plus, it's one of the best pureéing models in its class. Now, you can grab it 37% off its original price.
The compact footprint of this high-performing food processor belies its power. It's perfect for home cooks that are short on space or that may just be outfitting their first kitchen. The processor comes equipped with a BPA-free, 10-cup capacity work bowl as well as an extra-large ingredients chute to feed larger ingredients into the blade. It also comes with a reversible slicing and shredding disc, an S-blade for chopping and a smart bowl scraper, which comes in handy when trying to get the very last remnants out of the bowl.
At just 6.2 pounds, this is a lightweight option, if you can't afford to give up precious counter space, and it comes with a powerful suction cup bottom to keep it in place while in use.
This sale event ends tonight. If you're ready to become Top Chef in your home and save a ton while doing it, scoop up this hot deal right away.
