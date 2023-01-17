Score free socks and up to 40% off at this Allbirds sale—shop men's and women's shoes today

Update your footwear for the new year by shopping this Allbirds sale.

Allbirds shoes offer style and comfort for men and women at wallet-friendly prices right now.

You can find running shoes for your workouts or ankle-high sneakers for more extreme activities and get free socks at the same time.

With a new year comes new ways to strut your stuff out in the world. Whether you need to keep moving at the gym or just run some errands, new kicks can help you look sharp while on-the-go in 2023. Right now, you can score tons of best-selling men's and women's shoes at Allbirds without breaking the bank. And to complement your new kicks, you can also score free socks for a limited time.

Shop Allbirds shoes

Right now, Allbirds has tons of its stylish and cozy shoes on sale for a limited time. You can save up to 40% on select sneakers, shoes and sandals for men and women. Plus, if your order is $99 or more, you'll receive a free pair of socks when you use promo code ALLSOCKS1 now through Friday, January 23.

The Instagram-famous brand uses merino wool from New Zealand sheep and supportive foam made from sustainably-grown Brazilian sugarcane to reduce the ecological footprint normally associated with mass-producing sneakers, while also making cozy covers for your feet. When we tested some Allbirds shoes, we found they had an elegant, elongated look thanks to their tapered toe and snug fit. Even better, their soles are very lightweight and supportive for arches while being so comfortable that our testers said they could sleep in them.

For a taste of that comfort, there are the Allbirds Tree Loungers for men available for as low as $59. Typically listed for $100, you can get the shoes in three stylish colors for a $41 price cut. Allbirds said the Tree Loungers are made with lightweight eucalyptus tree fiber for maximum comfort in an easy slip-on design. That same material also makes the shoes breathable and stylish for everyday use.

For more ways to walk with a new look, check out these Allbirds shoes (and more) on sale today!

The best deals at the Allbirds sale

Start 2023 off comfortably with the Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay shoe on sale right now.

Shop Allbirds shoes

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Allbirds shoe sale: Save up to 40% on men's and women's shoes