Score a New Laptop on Sale Before Microsoft’s Fall Event

Some of the best news that comes from tech company’s hardware announcements aren’t even necessarily about the new products themselves, but about the sales you can get on last year’s models. And we aren’t just talking about Apple’s prices dropping—now you can get Microsoft Surface laptops for less in advance of the brand’s fall hardware event on Wednesday, October 2.

Expected to announce a new Surface Pro tomorrow, Microsoft is offering plenty of Surface laptops for you to choose from on sale at Amazon, including the Surface Pro 6, Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Go.