How to score last-minute deals on Valentine's Day flowers at Whole Foods, Target and more

Few gifts say Valentine's Day like flowers.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $1.9 billion on buds and bouquets Thursday.

It's the busiest day of the year for flower sellers, second only to Christmas and Hanukkah in sales, according to the Society of American Florists.

"The price of roses can be higher because of supply and demand,'' says Jennifer Sparks, vice president of marketing for the Society of American Florists. "Everyone wants roses on one day in the middle of winter, and florists have to train more people to take the orders, and fulfill the deliveries in a short time. So from the grower to the wholesaler to the florist, there's a lot more supply and demand issues.''

It's not impossible to find deals on classics like roses as retailers compete for your holiday dollars.

Amazon's Whole Foods Market has the best deal with two dozen roses for $19.99 for Prime members and $24.99 for non-members.

Another alternative to flowers and wacky food bouquets are plants and succulents, which have been on the rise, said Sarah Hollenbeck, shopping and savings expert at Offers.com, a deals website.

"We are starting to see this trend move into Valentine's Day as well," Hollenbeck said. "Consumers are looking to gift items that are longer-lasting than flowers, but are still thoughtful and beautiful, like succulents."

Rose-y deals

Prices and participation can vary by location and most offers are available while supplies last. Many convenience store chains and drug stores will also sell flowers, and you may want to check store and grocery delivery apps like Instacart and Shipt for flowers available for same-day delivery. If you're not looking for roses, there are less expensive bouquets available.

Aldi : $12.89 for the “Perfect Petal Valentine's Day Dozen Rose Bouquet.”

Bi-Lo: $19.99 for Classic Dozen Rose Bouquet.

Fresco y Más: $19.99 for Classic Dozen Rose Bouquet.

Giant Eagle: $29.99 for Premium Red Rose Bouquet; vase arrangements start at $14.99.

goPuff: $16.99 for a half-dozen red roses through the on-demand convenience delivery service.

Harveys Supermarket: $18.98 for Classic Dozen Rose Bouquet.

Kroger: Save $4 with purchase of at least $20 of Bloom Haus Bouquets with an online pickup purchase.

Lidl: $9.99 for dozen colored roses, $12.99 for dozen red.

Lucky's Market: $10 for a dozen roses.

Publix: $19.99 for premium dozen or color rose bouquet.

Ralphs: Save $4 with purchase of at least $20 of Bloom Haus Bouquets with an online pickup purchase.

Save-A-Lot: $16.99 for a dozen roses.

Target : $19.99 for the Valentine's Day Premium Dozen Rose Bouquet; $29.99 for a dozen with a vase.

Trader Joe's: $12.99 for a dozen roses.

Walgreens : $19.99 for a dozen roses.

Walmart: The roses deal is being advertised as a " Special Buy at our everyday low price" in the weekly sales ad.

Whole Foods Market: $19.99 for two dozen roses for Amazon Prime members; $24.99 for non-members.

Winn-Dixie: $19.99 for Classic Dozen Rose Bouquet (red, color or rainbow)

This list will be updated with additional deals.

Facts about flowers

The following facts are from the Society of American Florists and staff research:​

If tradition holds, roses are likely to be the top Valentine's Day pick for 2019. In a survey of those who bought flowers or plants to celebrate the romantic holiday last year, 84 percent purchased roses, compared to 41 percent who bought bouquets made entirely of another flower like tulips or carnations.

Over 250 million roses are estimated to be grown for sale on Valentine's Day alone.

Roses tend to be a bit pricier at this time of year because they're so associated with the February holiday.

Flowers aren't only for lovers. Twenty percent of women buy flowers for themselves, compared to 6 percent of men.

For the most part, the roses showing up in boxes and vases on Valentine's Day are not grown in America. Roughly 90 percent are shipped in from Ecuador and Columbia.

UPS says it is shipping an estimated 89 million flowers for the holiday, an increase of one million from the number delivered in 2018.

Follow USA TODAY reporters Kelly Tyko and Charisse Jones on Twitter: @KellyTyko and @CharisseJones

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to score last-minute deals on Valentine's Day flowers at Whole Foods, Target and more