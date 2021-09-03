Score major discounts on kitchen goods, home tech, fashion and more at the Kohl's Labor Day Sale

Find sales on fashion, small kitchen appliances and more at Kohl's this Labor Day.

Looking for something extra to celebrate this Labor Day weekend? Perhaps the fact that Kohl’s is offering major discounts on everything from home goods and small appliances to clothing for the whole family for its massive Labor Day sale will get you in the spirit.

Now through Monday, September 6, you can shop discounts including up to 40% off denim as well as up to 50% off mattresses, as much as 40% off furniture and serious discounts on an array of kitchen and dining goodies, as well as cleaning and organization essentials. What’s more, with code TAKE10, you can enjoy $10 off purchases of $25 (only one discount is permitted per shopper). Additionally, you’ll earn $5 Kohl’s Cash for every $25 spent, but you’ll have to wait to spend those earnings between September 7 and 16.

Get all the home essentials to cozy up your home, including this stylish rug.

Now that you’re up to speed on just how great of a Labor Day Sale Kohl’s is hosting, let’s start shopping! Below, find deals you won’t want to pass up.

The best deals to shop at Kohl's

A number of top-rated vacuums are on sale as part of Kohl's Labor Day sale.

This 2-basket air fryer from Ninja is a customer favorite.

Save on this cookware set from Rachel Ray.

Everything from comforter and sheet sets to smart home doorbells and thermostats are included in the savings!

Get ready for fall with new looks for the whole family.

