Score Media and Gaming's (TSE:SCR) Wonderful 492% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One bright shining star stock has been Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR), which is 492% higher than three years ago. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Given that Score Media and Gaming didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Score Media and Gaming actually saw its revenue drop by 0.5% per year over three years. So it's pretty amazing to see the stock price has zoomed up 81% per year in that time. This clear lack of correlation between revenue and share price is surprising to see in a money losing company. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Score Media and Gaming has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 21% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Score Media and Gaming better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Score Media and Gaming you should be aware of.

