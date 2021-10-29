Score a Michael Kors purse for a huge discount right now during this VIP flash sale

Pick up an already discounted Michael Kors purse for an extra 20% off right now.

If you need a holiday gift for the fashionista in your life, you can get a Michael Kors purse for a massive markdown right now. This weekend, the fashion-forward retailer is offering Black Friday-caliber savings on must-have purses for KORSVIP members.

Now through Sunday, October 31, customers with a KORSVIP account can shop the three-day Michael Kors flash sale and get an extra 20% off already discounted sale styles with coupon code VIPTREAT.

For those unaware, KORSVIP is a shopping rewards program that gives you access to exclusive discounts and member benefits, like free shipping and private styling appointments. Shoppers can also earn 10 points for every $1 they spend for access to free gifts, birthday rewards and VIP experiences. If you're not already a KORSVIP member, don't worry—it's free (for a basic studio access account) and easy to sign up.

Give the gift of a Michael Kors purse this holiday season and save big on crossbodies, handbags and more.

For a petite purse that is sure to complement any outfit, consider the Michael Michael Kors saffiano leather 3-in-1 crossbody. This sleek bag is available in five bold colors and features a detachable strap, zip pouch and back slip pocket. Outfitted with gold-tone hardware, this versatile Michael Kors purse can be used as a crossbody, clutch or wristlet. Currently marked down from $328 to $119, KORSVIP members can save an additional $23.80 when they enter code VIPTREAT at checkout out. That means you can take home this sophisticated style for just $95.20.

Looking for stocking stuffers? Pick up a Michael Michael Kors Jet Set charm medium saffiano leather wallet for just $47.20 with promo code VIPTREAT—a savings of $50.80. The trendy wallet features a back slip pocket, 5 convenient card slots and a snap fastening to keep your valuables safe.

Keep scrolling to find your dream Michael Kors purse right now.

The best Michael Kors purse deals at the KORSVIP sale

Need a new Michael Kors purse? KORSVIP members can save an extra 20% on already discounted styles right now.

