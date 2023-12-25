'Score One for the Home Team!': Alligator Devours Invasive Python in Florida's Shark Valley

An amateur wildlife photographer captured a “score one for the home team” when an alligator was spotted consuming a large Burmese Python in the Everglades.

The footage, posted on Facebook, showcases the predator-prey interaction between the gator and the comparably sized snake.

“What a thrill to come across an alligator eating a large invasive Burmese Python in Shark Valley as I was out riding my bike. As an amateur wildlife photographer, I knew immediately I was seeing something very special,” Joslyn told Storyful, recounting the captivating moment.

“I thought both might be dead until the gator opened an eye to look at me! Phew! Score one for the home team!,” she added. Credit: Alison Joslyn via Storyful

