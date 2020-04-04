How to Score One of Those Super-Low Mortgage Rates for Your Refinance

Mortgage rates are back at head-turning levels — close to their all-time lows — and homeowners are rushing to refinance and take a slice out of their monthly house payments.

It's good defensive action for households squeezed by the coronavirus pandemic and market crash.

But if you want to refinance and save, how do you score a mortgage rate that's impressively low, instead of just — well, low-ish?

Here are six tips for getting the best refi rate you possibly can.

1. Be sure you're a good refinance candidate

Will a refinance really save you money? Experts say a good yardstick is whether you currently have a 30-year mortgage with a rate higher than 4% — and many people do.

Rates are currently averaging 3.33%, according to the weekly survey from mortgage company Freddie Mac. That's down from 4.08% one year ago.

The best rates go to borrowers whose credit scores are exceptional (800 or above) or very good (740 to 799). If you don't know your credit score, you can easily check it for free.

When you apply for your refi loan, you'll need to show income — which might be a challenge during these times.

"If a borrower is furloughed or laid off, unless they can still qualify using other types of income, that file will be denied," says Richard Pisnoy, a principal with Silver Fin Capital Group, a mortgage broker in Great Neck, New York.

2. Shop around to find your best rate

To get the best deal on your refinance, you'll want to compare rates from multiple lenders — and not settle for the very first loan you see.

Homeowners who comparison-shop for their refi loans save an average of around $163 a month, or $1,953 a year, versus those who don't, a recent LendingTree study found.

The savings can be truly eye-popping in high-price markets.

Borrowers in San Francisco who don't shop around pay an average of more than $66,000 in extra interest charges over the life of a mortgage. In Boston, you'll pay about $59,000 more, according to the study.

3. Be ready to pay closing costs

To land the lowest mortgage rate you can get, you'll want to pay your loan's closing costs upfront.

Typically, you'll be charged fees equal to 2% to 5% of your loan amount. Including taxes, the average for U.S. closing costs is $5,749, according to the latest estimate from real estate data firm ClosingCorp.