You can score a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch right now—here's how to save $20

The Nintendo Switch rarely goes on sale—but right now you can save $20 on it.

Attention, gamers: If you haven't found the courage to splurge on a Nintendo Switch just yet, now is an amazing time to nab it for less. Woot! is currently offering a rare discount on the coveted gaming console—and we're not sure how long this deal is going to last.

Through Monday, February 28 (or until inventory sells out), Amazon Prime members can save $20 on a Nintendo Switch 32GB console. This model features blue and neon red joy‑cons, and normally retails for $299.99, but falls to $279.99 at checkout. Prime members simply need to log in to their Prime account using the "Login with Amazon" button during checkout to secure the offer.

Don't know which game to start off with? We've got you covered with our top picks.

We chose this model as the best Nintendo Switch console you can buy thanks to its incredible games catalog and playful, ingenious design. The battery life is also impressive on the standard Switch—spanning between 6.5 to 9 hours—depending on the game you play. If you're not sure which games to invest in first, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch games on the market, including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Shield + Expansion Pass and more.

Retailers rarely, if ever, discount the Switch, so this coupon is quite literally a diamond in the rough—don't pass this one up!

