Scoreboard: Friday’s Sacramento-area high school football scores and Saturday’s games
Here’s a run down of Friday night’s high school football games across the Sacramento area and throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Friday’s scores
Folsom 49, Turlock 7
Grant 22, Los Gatos 21
Serra 38, Central Catholic 7
Del Oro 39, Lincoln-Stockton 7
Granite Bay 51, Antelope 14
Pittsburg 10, Monterey Trail 7
Laguna Creek 27, Pleasant Grove 24
Inderkum 35, Cosumnes Oaks 28
Vista del Lago 28, Placer 7
Whitney 36, Heritage 14
Davis 27, Fairfield 26
Twelve Bridges 40, Northgate 0
Roseville 51, Lincoln 7
San Ramon Valley 45, Elk Grove 7
Sutter 14, Bradshaw Christian 7
West Park 34, Tokay 30
Natomas 44, Galt 20
El Camino 24, Kennedy 14
Colfax 22, Union Mine 21
Marysville 14, Gridley 7
East Nicolaus 25, El Dorado 22
Rio Americano 49, Burbank 0
Del Campo 49, Woodland 15
Mesa Verde 82, San Juan 7
Lodi 42, Franklin 18
College Park 49, Oakmont 14
Wheatland 42, Argonaut 6
Center 35, Foothill 0
Woodland Christian 50, Elite 0
Riverbank 17, Florin 6
Delta 42, Millennium 0
Rosemont 27, River City 7
Oakdale 41, Sheldon 6
Mira Loma 48, Western Sierra 6
Chico 36, Yuba City 21
Johnson 50, Highlands 8
Tracy 33, Mountain House 14
Edison 38, Weston Ranch 0
Bear Creek 28, Chavez 21
Rodriguez 53, Bethel 9
Ripon 28, Calaveras 7
Golden Valley 21, Pitman 16
Vanden 45, Freedom 20
California 42, Escalon 21
Winters 49, Rio Vista 16
Sonora 42, Buhach Colony 8
Armijo 35, Sierra 30
Hilmar 8, Atwater 7
Liberty 53, Wood 14
Summerville 42, Big Valley Christian 0
Linden 69, McNair 28
East Union 30, Enochs 7
West 13, Beyer 7
Livingston 40, El Capitan 9
Stone Ridge 80, Mariposa County 7
St. Patrick/St. Vincent 70, Vacaville Christian 0
Saturday’s games
Rancho Cotate at Sacramento, 1 p.m.
Rocklin vs. Manteca at Oak Ridge, 4 p.m.
Clayton Valley Charter at Oak Ridge, 7 p.m.
Christian Brothers vs. Jesuit at Hughes Stadium, 7 p.m.