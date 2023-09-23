Scoreboard: Friday’s Sacramento-area and Sac-Joaquin Section high school football scores

Joe Davidson
·1 min read
0
Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Week 5 high school football scores from the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section:

Friday’s games

De La Salle 14, Folsom 7

Rocklin 28, Tracy 21

Inderkum 20, Woodcreek 15

Vista del Lago 63, Capital Christian 0

Laguna Creek 38, River City 6

Sutter 30, Colfax 0

Monterey Trail 70, Kennedy 0

Roseville 36, Yuba City 22

Antelope 42, Bella Vista 7

West Park 26, Chico 20

Rio Americano 42, El Camino 0

Twelve Bridges 42, Bear River 7

El Cerrito 24, Vacaville 16

Cosumnes Oaks 54, Davis 39

Placer 64, Rio Linda 14

Cordova 49, Highlands 34

Center 13, Wheatland 12

St. Mary’s 41, Bishop Amat 31

Casa Roble 35, Ponderosa 0

Central Catholic 49, Pleasant Valley 7

Sheldon 16, Franklin-Elk Grove 13

San Juan 34, Western Sierra 14

Shasta 34, Foothill 8

Woodland Christian 24, Pioneer 15

Lincoln-Stockton 27, East Union 26

Lindhurst 34, Mesa Verde 33

Kimball 21, Dublin 8

Lathrop 24, Pacheco 21

Chavez 35, Franklin-Stockton 0

West 27, Argonaut 7

Summerville 49, Modesto Christian 12

Vacaville Christian 20, Millennium 16

Edison 42, McNair 21

Wood 40, Maria Carrillo 21

Ceres 34, Beyer 7

Manteca 48, Lodi 6

Oakdale 49, Enochs 35

Johansen 22, Mountain House 21

Amador 34, Stone Ridge Christian 14

Los Banos 45, Grace Davis 6

Merced 48, Atwater 14

Le Grand 41, Waterford 28

Delhi 36, Mariposa County 30

Liberty Ranch 14, Ripon 13

Ripon Christian 42, Orestimba 12

Biggs 28, Big Valley Christian 20

Riverbank 16, Burton 6

Linden 36, Bear Creek 6

