Scoreboard: Friday’s Sacramento-area and Sac-Joaquin Section high school football scores
Week 5 high school football scores from the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section:
Friday’s games
De La Salle 14, Folsom 7
Rocklin 28, Tracy 21
Inderkum 20, Woodcreek 15
Vista del Lago 63, Capital Christian 0
Laguna Creek 38, River City 6
Sutter 30, Colfax 0
Monterey Trail 70, Kennedy 0
Roseville 36, Yuba City 22
Antelope 42, Bella Vista 7
West Park 26, Chico 20
Rio Americano 42, El Camino 0
Twelve Bridges 42, Bear River 7
El Cerrito 24, Vacaville 16
Cosumnes Oaks 54, Davis 39
Placer 64, Rio Linda 14
Cordova 49, Highlands 34
Center 13, Wheatland 12
St. Mary’s 41, Bishop Amat 31
Casa Roble 35, Ponderosa 0
Central Catholic 49, Pleasant Valley 7
Sheldon 16, Franklin-Elk Grove 13
San Juan 34, Western Sierra 14
Shasta 34, Foothill 8
Woodland Christian 24, Pioneer 15
Lincoln-Stockton 27, East Union 26
Lindhurst 34, Mesa Verde 33
Kimball 21, Dublin 8
Lathrop 24, Pacheco 21
Chavez 35, Franklin-Stockton 0
West 27, Argonaut 7
Summerville 49, Modesto Christian 12
Vacaville Christian 20, Millennium 16
Edison 42, McNair 21
Wood 40, Maria Carrillo 21
Ceres 34, Beyer 7
Manteca 48, Lodi 6
Oakdale 49, Enochs 35
Johansen 22, Mountain House 21
Amador 34, Stone Ridge Christian 14
Los Banos 45, Grace Davis 6
Merced 48, Atwater 14
Le Grand 41, Waterford 28
Delhi 36, Mariposa County 30
Liberty Ranch 14, Ripon 13
Ripon Christian 42, Orestimba 12
Biggs 28, Big Valley Christian 20
Riverbank 16, Burton 6
Linden 36, Bear Creek 6