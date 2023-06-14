Scores drown in Greece migrant shipwreck

STORY: Scores of migrants drowned early on Wednesday (June 14) and more were feared missing after their overloaded boat capsized and sank off Greece.

It's one of Europe's deadliest shipwrecks this year.

Authorities said that by midday, over 100 people had been rescued.

They were taken here to the town of Kalamata.

It remained unclear how many people were on the boat when it went under.

The coast guard said those on board had refused an offer of help late on Tuesday.

Greek Regional Health Director Yannis Karvelis.

"I am afraid that the number of victims will be higher because the number of the people on board was much higher than the capacity that should be allowed for this boat."

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Most cross over to Greek islands from nearby Turkey, but a growing number of boats also undertake a longer, more dangerous journey from Turkey to Italy via Greece.

State broadcaster ERT said the boat that sank had set sail from the Libyan town of Tobruk and was headed to Italy.

Adding that most of those on board were young men in their 20s.

A shipping ministry official said most were from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, though Greek authorities did not confirm the vessel's port of departure.