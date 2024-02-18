Scores at funeral mourn St. Paul child killed in house fire

Pa Cheng Vang always seemed happy in pictures with his family. Whether it was Christmas, Halloween or a visit to the aquarium, Vang's smile beamed in photos with his wife and six children. But Vang's face was somber Saturday as he and hundreds of others said goodbye to Muaj Tshav Ntuj, Pa Cheng's 4-year-old son who died in a fire that killed three other children and hospitalized the rest of Vang's family.

More than 200 people from across the country attended the toddler's weekend-long service at the Legacy Funeral Home in St. Paul. White flowers and blue ribbons filled the chapel. Pictures of Muaj playing with siblings and posing with family surrounded a portrait of him smiling in orange overalls.

Many stopped to gaze at the pictures. Some paused over Muaj's casket, holding each other in support. All the while, a man sang the Taw Kev prayer meant to help guide the boy's spirit to the afterlife. His voice bounced from the walls as more than a dozen family members cooked nearby to support those who had traveled from as far as California for the funeral.

Pa Cheng greeted visitors, thanking and embracing them, and sometimes rocked back and forth near the his son's casket at the front of the chapel.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was among the mourners who embraced Pa Cheng during the second day of services.

"Even in the midst of such horror, even in the midst of such sadness as brings us into the room today, I also feel a sense of blessing to be in a space with people like all of you," Carter said, "who know that now is a time for community to be community."

Carter turned to face a photo of Muaj, looking at the little boy's delighted face as he stood on a lawn in orange snow pants. "Young baby, God rest your soul," Carter said. "We love you, and we miss you."

St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks said the entire fire department will carry the weight of the loss of the four children but said their memory will bring light to those who loved them.

"Even though life is short, it is not in any way insignificant, because significance isn't measured in years," Inks said.

State Sen. Foung Hawj mourned the loss of potential. The four children could have become firefighters themselves, he said, or teachers or leaders in their communities. "The possibility is limitless," he said.

The losses are anguishing, Hawj said, but the memory of the children brought people together. "They brought our community together of all race and creed, to care, comfort and hope that incidents like this can be prevented in the future," Hawj said.

"This entire community grieves with you," state Sen. Susan Pha said.

On Monday, people chosen by the family will hold ceremonial rods and serve as final guides for Muaj's journey to the afterlife. Family say that his ancestors, as well as his 5-year-old sisters and 1-year-old brother, will join him.

Funeral services for the other three children are scheduled in the weeks to come.