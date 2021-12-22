Scores killed in Madagascar shipwreck, helicopter disaster
General Serge Gelle, centre, was one of two survivors from the helicopter crash -- they swam for 12 hours to reach land
General Serge Gelle, centre, was one of two survivors from the helicopter crash -- they swam for 12 hours to reach land
The Wheel of Time is the wheel deal, based on early numbers. With the finale arriving Friday, Dec. 24, the big question is: Where will Season 2 land on a Prime Video slate that in 2022 will add The Lord of The Rings to its ranks? As reported by Nielsen, Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert […]
Detroit Red Wings stars Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond would have competed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. But that's not the case anymore.
After the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a Texas "vigilante" antiabortion law, governors on the left and right call for similar schemes targeting firearms and school instruction.
"Your love and support means the world to me."View Entire Post ›
Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot up to eight times as Phoenix police responded to reports of vehicles speeding during the early morning of Dec. 14.
If you were raised in the 90's hip hop era, then you know there are a few people, who played a major part in cultivating that era that you should never come for - and Lil' Kim happens to be one of those people.
Antonio Brown is tired of all the disrespect. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took to Twitter to tell the world that he is tired of […]
The most popular items from shoppers' registries and wish lists include a Dutch oven, a reusable notebook and a karaoke mic.
Wednesday’s student loan announcement was a reversal from the Biden administration, which was set on resuming the loan payments on Feb. 1, 2022.
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described as “Washington’s puppet” in Moscow—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
"Why can't we just let kids be kids while they still have a chance?"
"He was my absolute closest work friend," James Franco said of Seth Rogen, who earlier this year distanced himself from Franco after sexual misconduct allegations
Paris Jackson never disappoints when it comes to expressing her creative side. Sometimes it is new music, but sometimes it’s her primal calling to connect with nature — and she made sure to share her latest topless photo for Winter Solstice. The day gives the planet the shortest amount of daylight of the year and […]
The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.
“Stephanie, have you ABANDONED Trump? Fix your reputation.
We'll have what she's having!
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.