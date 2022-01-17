Scores of mourners overflow mosque for emotional funeral for 15 victims of deadly Bronx fire: ‘Things will never be the same’

Brittany Kriegstein, Emma Seiwell and Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
·5 min read

NEW YORK — Tears and demands for justice pervaded Sunday’s funeral services for 15 of the people killed in last week’s horrific Bronx apartment building fire — the deadliest blaze in the city in three decades.

A crowd estimated at more than 2,000 paid final respects to nine adults and six children who perished after a faulty space heater caused an inferno in a high-rise Jan. 9. Funerals for two of the youngest victims — Seydou Toure, 12, and his sister Haouwa Mahamadou, 5 — were held Wednesday.

Attendees Sunday included a mix of people who knew the victims — members mostly of a tight-knit Gambian community — and strangers moved to tears by the tragedy.

Isatou Jallow, 38, stood outside the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx as the caskets were taken inside one by one.

“I’m very emotional, and I wish something was done,” said Jallow, who described herself as a friend of the Drammeh family, which lost four family members in the fire. “I wish I can turn back the hands of time. With what’s happened today, this is a lesson, this is to learn.”

Fatoumata Drammeh, 50, was among those mourned Sunday. She died alongside daughters Fatoumala and Aisha, 21 and 19, respectively, and son Muhammed, 12.

Hundreds of attendees who couldn’t fit inside the mosque watched a livestream of the somber proceedings from a tent set up outside on East 166th Street. Mourners dried their tears beneath their masks, occasionally joining in prayer or murmuring in agreement with speakers.

Yunus Diallo, 23, trekked from Brooklyn to attend the ceremony.

“I didn’t know anyone — but they are Muslims and we are Muslims,” he said.

“We still came all the way because we felt their pain,” Diallo added. “They are Muslim brothers and sisters, so for every Muslim, wherever they are, wherever they die, if we can, we’re going to go over there and pray on the dead bodies.”

Speakers including numerous elected officials and religious leaders who denounced conditions leading up to the fire.

“These funeral caskets are here because they lived in the Bronx,” said Sheik Musa Drammeh. “We are here because we lived in the Bronx. People are dying because they lived in the Bronx.”

An entire family was among those who perished in the tragedy: patriarch Haji Dukuray, 49, and his wife Haja, 37, along with Mustapha, 12, Miriam, 11, and Fatoumata, 5.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin promised a $2 million victims’ compensation fund from the state. That comes after the city announced $2,250 in emergency financial aid for every household at the Twin Parks North West building, where residents have been reluctant to return.

“What is happening here in the Bronx, it is what is happening here across our city in communities where Black, brown and immigrant people are,” Mayor Eric Adams said at the funeral. “It’s time to end those inequalities so we don’t have our babies and our families torn apart.”

After a faulty space heater started last week’s blaze, smoke spread when two building doors that were supposed to automatically close failed to do so, according to officials. Ousmane Konteh, the youngest victim, was just 2 years old.

Hagi Jawara, 47, and his wife Isatou Jabbie, 31, were among those who succumbed to choking smoke in an 18th floor stairwell. Janneh, 27, died after making it as far as the fourth floor. Fatoumata Tunkara, 43, died with her little boy Omar Jambang, 6.

Attorney General Letitia James, who previously promised to investigate the fire, called for justice Sunday for those who died.

“There were conditions in that building that should have been corrected. There were conditions in that building that should have been inspected,” she said. “There were funds that were rewarded to individuals that should have gone to rehabilitation and to correct those conditions.

“We’ll use the law both as a sword and a shield to protect you,” James promised mourners.

A clerk for the mosque estimated at least 2,000 people showed up. Organizers struggled at times to handle the overflow crowds.

“It was overloaded and so many people were there, but overall it was good,” said Bakary Camara, a spokesperson for the Islamic Center.

During the ceremony, a woman was seen being carried out of the building by NYPD Community Affairs officers. Police did not immediately provide details beyond stating that two civilians were transported from the mosque to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital after apparently becoming overcome.

While some building residents told the Daily News their apartments were often hot, prompting them to crack windows in the winter, others said some apartments were chronically chilly.

The building resident whose apartment first caught fire acknowledged to The News on Wednesday that there were three space heaters in his home, one in each of the bedrooms which he said needed the supplemental heat. Mamadou Wague, 47, said his 4-year-old daughter remained at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell with burns from the blaze.

“Everyone was sleeping,” Wague said of the start of the blaze. “My kids ran screaming ‘Daddy, Daddy, there’s a fire,’” he recalled. “I ran in, and there was fire everywhere. I did everything to get my family out.”

Jallow, the friend of the Drammeh family, voiced indignation Sunday over last week’s losses.

“We won’t take it light,” she said. “The building should have enough heat. The people that live in that community, they are not animals; they are human. So I think something has to be done as soon as possible.

“They are traumatized,” Jallow said of the survivors. “Things will never be the same again.”

———

(With John Annese.)

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bronx community holds mass funeral for fire victims

    A mass funeral was held in the Bronx on Sunday for the victims of a fire that filled a 19-story apartment building last week.The big picture: The fire, caused by a defective electric space heater, killed 17 people, including eight children. Smoke from the blaze spread throughout the building, leaving dozens in life-threatening condition. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"People are dying because they lived in the Bronx," Sheikh M

  • Mourners gather for funeral prayers for victims of deadly Bronx fire

    Mourners convened for funeral prayers at the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx on Sunday, January 16, for 15 of the 17 victims killed in the deadly Bronx apartment fire on January 9. Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

  • Reese Witherspoon twins with bulldog Minnie in playful selfie

    Reese Witherspoon posed for a photo with her dog, Minnie, as they twinned in matching striped sweaters.

  • Is your at-home COVID-19 test real? Know how to spot the fakes and where to find tests

    Understand the test results and which test to get

  • Mosque hosts mass funeral for Bronx fire victims

    Many of the residents of the 19-floor Twin Parks North West building that caught fire were immigrants from Gambia.One resident who lost his niece, her husband and the couple's three children in the fire said the Twin Parks North West building has been a center for West Africans.He described a community of cab drivers, tradespeople and businesspeople who have gone from having no mosques to having 11 in the area.

  • Public Funeral Held For Bronx Fire Victims

    A funeral prayer service was held Sunday for 15 of the 17 people killed in the deadly fire a week ago today.

  • How Denzel Washington Helped Michael B. Jordan With His ‘Creed III’ Directorial Debut

    "That's D, man. He's willing to do anything to help," Jordan says of Oscar-winning actor

  • Hundreds attend mass funeral for victims of Bronx apartment building fire

    Hundreds of people attended a mass funeral Sunday for fifteen of the seventeen victims of the Bronx apartment building fire on Jan. 9, The Associated Press reported. The ceremony filled the Islamic Cultural Center, while other mourners looked through the mosque's windows and watching on big-screen televisions outside. New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), joined two...

  • Islamic Cultural Center Holds Funeral Prayers for Victims of Deadly Bronx Fire

    Mourners convened for funeral prayers at the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx on Sunday, January 16, for 15 of the 17 victims killed in the deadly Bronx apartment fire the week before.Local news reported nearly 1,000 people turned out for the service, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams.The January 9 fire killed 17 people, including eight children, and injured dozens more. Authorities said the blaze was sparked by a space heater and spread due to open doorways.The building was issued multiple city housing violations, including self-closing doorway malfunctions, over a period of several years and had more recently registered heating complaints from tenants, the New York Times reported. The report said that previous violation citations had been resolved prior to the fire on January 9.Video filmed by Ben Von Klemperer shows crowds outside the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx at East 116 Street and Clay Avenue in the Bronx. Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

  • Save your COVID test for the right time, SLO County Public Health urges

    ‘The demand for testing is a testament to a great many people in our community trying to do the right thing during this challenging time,’ said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

  • Tsunami from Pacific volcano hits California coast with small waves, scattered flooding

    The Tsunami advisory had largely been cancelled by 9 p.m. along the California coast, including in Los Angeles and Orange counties. However it remained in effect in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Ex-senator arrested in Jamaica

    John Joel Joseph has been arrested in Jamaica in connection with the death of Jovenel Moïse.

  • Performance on 6,000-lb melting iceberg in Sydney Harbor

    The performance called THAW, created by Australian physical theatre company, Legs On The Wall, said it was created to bring attention to climate change and the climate emergency the world is facing.As the performer moved across the iceberg, over 8 hours, the ice slowly thawed in the Sydney weather, as crowds watched down below from the iconic Sydney Opera House.The daily performance art show will be on from Jan. 14-16.

  • 21 Celebrity Couple Proposal Stories That Will Make You Believe In Love

    How these celebs popped the question will make your heart melt!View Entire Post ›

  • West Lafayette pastor, elders at center of IndyStar investigation resign

    Pastor Jared Olivetti and elders Keith Magill, Ben Larson and David Carr have offered their resignations, church leaders announced Sunday.

  • Washington State Ferries cancels final Friday night Bremerton sailings with little notice

    The cancellation meant no 9 p.m. sailing out of Bremerton and no 10:30 p.m. return trip from Seattle.

  • Officials remind residents of safe haven laws after Hobbs mother throws baby in dumpster

    Officials reminded New Mexicans of the state's "Safe Haven" laws which allow newborns to be surrendered at a fire station, police station or hospital.

  • Thieves raid cargo containers in Los Angeles amid supply chain crisis

    An alarming trend of thieves targeting unguarded cargo containers is further hampering an already strained U.S. supply chain system. Railroad officials report that nearly 90 containers are being hit everyday near Union Station in Los Angeles. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • Bronx fire victims' funeral draws huge outpouring of grief

    The caskets were brought one by one — all 15 of them — on a frigid winter day, as hundreds of mourners filled a Bronx mosque Sunday to bid farewell to those who died exactly a week ago trying to escape their smoke-filled apartment building. Many hundreds more huddled outside, peering into the mosque's windows or watching on big-screen televisions, to pay their respects after New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades. “One week they were with us ... now they’re gone,” said Musa Kabba, the imam at the Masjid-Ur-Rahmah mosque, where many of the deceased had prayed.

  • Former South Florida towing company owner accused of a $130,000 tax evasion

    Federal prosecutors accuse Boca Raton resident Craig Goldstein of boosting income from West Way Towing via various illegal shenanigans, but they’re charging Goldstein for not giving the government its cut if the ill-gotten cash.