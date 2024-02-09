Scores of officers stand in solidarity at Moody County chief deputy's funeral

Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Michael Prorok was described as a “coach” more than anything else at his funeral service, one who was always ready to listen and engage in a teachable moment while shaping his many student athletes as well as at his job at the Sheriff’s Office.

As Rev. Alan Blankenfeld spoke of Prorok’s life and journey Thursday afternoon, a room full of law enforcement from throughout South Dakota and the nation, family and friends, student athletes and more shed tears in his loving memory and the values he held. Pictures of Prorok in his uniform, along with bouquets of flowers, adorn both sides of the platform where Blankenfeld stood and offered prayers in his honor.

Prorok died in the line of duty Feb. 2 after he was struck by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase. He was honored as giving member of the community, during his funeral service at the Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison.

A Moody County sheriff vehicle with a sign honoring Chief Deputy Ken Prorok parked in front on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

“Ken is contagious and he would absolutely hate all of us being here today, putting on a big stink about him,” Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman said as he came up on stage to address the room after the reverend's prayers. “Even though he was ‘second-in-command,’ he worked hard every single day to make me look good.”

Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman and Prorok’s sister-in-law Robin Eich satnd together while speaking to press on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

The roads lead up to Washington Avenue in Madison were lined at different points with flags at half staff in honor of Prorok's service, the number and size of flags increasing as attendees approached the venue. The street of the venue itself was closed for public use and was where dozens of police vehicles parked, indicative of the huge turnout. The vehicles all had their emergency lights on as tribute.

The South Dakota law enforcement walk inside for chief deputy’s funeral on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

Prorok, 52, was a loving husband to Renee Graff, stepfather to Brooke and Taylor Martens and father to his and Renee’s son Joseph David, affectionately known as JD. He donned the hat of both father and coach with JD, coaching him in baseball, a shared passion.

JD Prorok stands with his mom Renee Prorok for the three volley salute on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

“I knew more about Ken being a coach than a police officer because his family was definitely his very first love,” said Marie Bowden, the wife of Prorok’s colleague Robert Bowden, who attended the funeral to show her support.

The funeral procession began with law enforcement departments across the state and nation marching from Dakota Prairie Playhouse to the Dakota State Fieldhouse gymnasium across the street, where the service was shifted to Wednesday in anticipation of the large crowd. As they entered the fieldhouse gymnasium, pictures of Prorok with his family and loved ones graced the big screen while music played live on a piano in the background.

South Dakota law enforcement walk over to Prorok’s funeral on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

Gov. Kristi Noem, also present at the service, walked in after law enforcement as a show of support.

Gov. Kristi Noem stands with crowd outside after the funeral service for Chief Deputy Ken Prorok on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

“Ken was a quiet difference maker and an influencer to all who crossed his path, whether they knew it or not,” said Robin Eich, Prorok’s sister-in-law, while addressing media members on behalf of the family before the service began. “Ken always told Renee that he would be home after every shift no matter what. He just didn’t know that this time ‘home’ would be ‘Heaven.’”

South Dakota Highway Patrol stands with the crowd waiting for the three volley salute on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

He was a Dakota State University alumnus who played collegiate football, soccer and baseball, and he obtained his master’s degree from Phoenix University. Called the “Rock” by his student athletes, he played the role of a coach to the baseball, volleyball and softball teams at DSU for a number of years, and he also coached football for 10 years at the high school level for Chester Area School.

While Prorok had a strong winning record, he taught his athletes the importance of losing in life as well, Rev. Blankenfeld said.

A line of law enforcement vehicles parked alongside North Washington Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

He played his role as a coach off the field just as passionately as he did on the field, making a difference in his athletes’ lives over the years and nurturing his relationships with them after they graduated as well, a pamphlet handed out at the service read.

People who interacted with him as the Moody County Chief Deputy have said he always “took a moment to listen to their stories” and “coach and teach” them as much as he could, Rev. Blankenfeld said. However, he never liked any attention on himself and always wanted it on other people.

Wellman described himself as the “dad” at the Sheriff’s Office and Prorok as the “mom,” whom he also affectionately called “CDP” as in Chief Deputy Prorok. Also called “Doctor P” by his colleagues, he always led with a desire to serve his community, a sentiment Wellman said he also vocalized while being interviewed by him.

South Dakota Highway Patrol salute the casket as its loaded onto the hearse on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

“He said, ‘I want to be someplace where I can make a difference,’” said Wellman, choking up while addressing the audience. “And holy s---, did he. I don’t know how many people reached out to me, either through Facebook or in person, about how fair, honest, direct, yet coach-like he could be.”

After the prayer and speeches, officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department who marched Prorok’s casket into the room followed by family and loved ones, marched back in for the final salute. Bagpipes played in the background as officers saluted the U.S. flag wrapping the casket, folded it and handed it to Prorok’s family as a symbol of his brave service.

Sioux Falls police officers load the casket into the hearse on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

In Pierre, the House and Senate observed a moment of silence to honor Prorok. Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree, who hails from Madison, said he and Prorok coached their children’s baseball team together.

“When you look at the life that that man lived, you look at a life that was served for others,” Crabtree said. “Obviously, in his job as a sheriff deputy, but clearly as a coach for many things, activities he did in the community. (He) changed the area for the better.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota mourns Moody County chief deputy lost in line of duty