After scoring TD, Antwane Wells leaves South Carolina-Georgia game with apparent injury

South Carolina receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. was carted off the field Saturday in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs.

He went to the injury tent after recording two catches for 32 yards in the Gamecocks’ opening drive. His second catch -- third of the year -- was for a touchdown.

Wells was seen without his left cleat on as he was driven off the field. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg either, according to the CBS broadcast. Wells had been dealing with what coach Shane Beamer described as a “lower-body injury” since the preseason.

Wells was the Gamecocks’ leading receiver last season, but has seen minimal playing time so far this season. He had one catch against UNC in the opener and none against Furman.

During the weekly Carolina Calls radio show Thursday, Beamer said Wells’ health should not limit him against the Bulldogs.